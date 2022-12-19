Guy gets paired with stranger who uses flagstick as putting bumper, posts the unbelievable footage | This is the Loop
We here at Golf Digest put together a lot of instructional content. There’s an entire vertical, aptly titled Instruction, for all the best tips of the trade from pros, teachers and seasoned writers. With that said, sometimes the best pointers on how to win come from unlikely sources. In this case…TikTok.
In the same way that there’s no rule saying a dog can’t play basketballthere’s no rule that explicitly states that you can’t use your flagstick as a putting bumper to gain an edge. Sure, it’s inconsiderate and dastardly, but you HAVE to do what you need to do to win.
Imagine getting randomly paired with someone trying this maneuver out. How do you handle it? Do you go straight to fisticuffs? Do you laugh and save the anecdote for the clubhouse? Do you try it out yourself? If you can’t beat them, join them, and whatnot.
To be fair, it’s not a terrible idea if you’re a beginner. Bowling has bumpers for its newcomers. Why not golf? You’ve already paid god knows how much for a tee time. If you want to use the flag to gain an advantage, who are we to stop you? Live your best life. Just don’t be surprised if someone punches you in the head.
