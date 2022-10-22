Guttierez’s field goal lifts Palma past Aptos for Carnazzo’s 200th win as a Coach – Monterey Herald

SALINAS — Gio Gutierrez knew the moment he left his right foot that the football was sailing through the uprights.

Pandemonium ensued as the Palma kicker was mobbed by his teammates.

“It’s a moment that I will never forget,” Gutierrez said.

The sophomore kicker’s 28-yard field goal with one second left in the game Friday propelled the Chieftains to a 24-21 win over Aptos in a battle of the last two undefeated teams in the Gabilan Division at Rabobank.

Nearly lost in the dramatic finish was the win was Palma Coach Jeff Carnazzo’s 200th of his 23 year career, tying the county record with former Palma Coach and Hall of Famer Norm Costa.

“Oh my god, euphoria,” Carnazzo said.

The achievement really didn’t hit Carnazzo until after the game when he ran halfway down the field to avoid getting dosed with a water bucket from his players.

“Honestly, it (milestone) was the last thing going through my mind,” Carnazzo said. “After Gio made the kick, all I’m thinking is there is still one second left.”

Carnazzo still hasn’t gotten last year’s heartbreaking loss to Aptos out of his mind, when Palma couldn’t recover an onside kick, enabling the Mariners to score two plays later in the final seconds of a 47-42 win.

“That was a low point in my coaching career,” Carnazzo said.

While time heals all wounds, a measure of redemption never felt better for Carnazzo, who was posing for pictures after the game and shaking more hands than a politician.

“It hasn’t hit me,” Carnazzo said. “These Accolades will be special years down the road. I did tell my dad and the team what made this special is it was done in this type of situation. But we’ve got a lot of football left.”

Gutierrez, who hasn’t missed an extra point this year, didn’t kick the first field goal until two weeks ago in a 17-13 win over Hollister.

“He’s kicked 50 yarders in practice,” Carnazzo said.

Which is why Carnazzo felt confident in him attempting a 43-yarder with 12 seconds, only to see it blocked. However, an unsportsmanlike penalty on Aptos for running over the center en route to blocking the kick gave him a reprieve.

“I just prayed like I always do before a kick,” Gutierrez said. “I was a little nervous. There was pressure.”

This time Gutierrez calmly kicked the ball into the thick air through the uprights to cap another dramatic ending between the two Gabilan Division powers.

“I’ve never felt anything like this,” Gutierrez said. “It feels amazing.”

Palma and Aptos are no strangers to dramatic and wild finishes. While last year’s game came down to the final seconds, a goal line stand as time expired in 2018 catapulted the Chieftains to a 40-35 win.

“No question there is mutual respect between both programs,” Carnazzo said.

Gutierrez’s heroics were set up when Drew Molinari intercepted a pass in the end zone and returned it to the 5-yard line with 8:38 left in the game.

At that point, Carnazzo put the ball into the hands of tailback JC Escutia, who carried the ball 12 of the 13 plays in the drive that chewed up over eight minutes of the clock.

“Our Minds were made up to run the ball and use up as much of the clock as we could,” Carnazzo said. “I didn’t want to give Aptos’ offense the ball back. JC had some huge runs and kept the clock churning.”

Escutia, who also played the entire game on defense as a linebacker, tied the game at 14 with a touchdown run with 1:05 left in the first half.

Palma battled back from a pair of seven-point deficits when Thomas Nunes tossed his second touchdown pass of the game, hitting Logan Saldate to tie it at 21 late in the third quarter.

“We’ve come a long way,” Carnazzo said. “We have played consistently good defense since the second half of the Mitty game. Our offense has really evolved. We’re back to running the ball effectively.”

Since falling in their season opener to Mitty — who entered the week 6-1 — the Chieftains have rattled off seven straight wins and are 4-0 in the Gabilan Division with games against Santa Cruz and Salinas remaining.

“I am already focused on our next game,” Carnazzo said. “Let’s finish this thing off and get a high seed in Division I.”

Aptos (6-2) came into the game averaging 50 points a night during its five game winning streak, which included a win over reigning four-time Gabilan Division Champion Salinas last week.

The 21 points is the lowest total the Mariners have scored this year. Their only loss of the season was a 30-22 setback to undefeated Campolindo of Moraga.