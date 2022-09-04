GUTIERREZ’S LATE-GAME GOAL LIFTS BULLDOGS TO 3-2 WIN AGAINST HOWARD PAYNE – The Gilmer Mirror

HAWKINS – Ignacio Gutierrez scored the go-ahead goal in the 83rd minute of Saturday’s contest as the Bulldogs pulled away at the end to take a 3-2 win against Howard Payne. The Bulldogs post their first win of the season as they improve to 1-2 through three games. Howard Payne drops to 0-2.

Howard Payne’s Julio Colmenares scored in the 4thth minute of the game to give the Yellow Jackets the early 1-0 advantage.

Sergio Escareno responded with his first goal of the season in the 23rdrd minute as the Bulldogs tied the game at 1.

Colmenares would Strike again in the 35th minute to reclaim the lead for the Yellow Jackets, 2-1.

Just before the half, Gerardo Martinez scored to tie the game again, 2-2. The goal in the 39th minute marked Martinez’s first goal of the season.

The second half featured 15 shots – 10 from Howard Payne and five from the Bulldogs. Gutierrez’s go-ahead goal in the 83rdrd minute would prove to be a critical play in the game as the Bulldogs took their first lead of the day and held on to take the 3-2 win against the NCAA Division III member, Howard Payne.

The Bulldogs tallied 16 shots as a team with 11 shots on goal. Johan Arevalo had a game-high five shots to go along with two shots on goal. Martinez followed with three shots and three shots on goal as he scored a goal. Gutierrez and Escareno each took two shots and scored one goal.

Goalie Avramov Vladimir had eight saves on the day and allowed two goals.

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs host Central Baptist College on Thursday, September 8 at 4 PM.