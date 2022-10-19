Gutierrez Scores Twice, Men’s Soccer Beats Holy Cross, 5-0

Next Game: at Yale University 10/22/2022 | 7:00 PM ESPN+ October 22 (Sat) / 7:00 PM at Yale University

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Junior Ale Gutierrez scored a pair of goals, and senior Nico Garcia-Morillo sophomore Sam Bjarnason and first-year Matus Vician each netted a goal as Harvard University men’s soccer defeated Holy Cross, 5-0, on Tuesday night at Jordan Field in its non-league finale.

Gutierrez scored the lone goal for the Crimson (6-4-3) of the first half in the 44thth minute before the hosts pulled away from the Crusaders (4-8-3) with three goals in a 10:05 span in the second half behind markers from Garcia-Morillo (64th minute), Bjarnason (71St minute), and Vician (74th minute) prior to Gutierrez’s second goal of the match in the 86thth minute.

First-year goalkeeper Cullen MacNeil made two saves in Harvard’s fifth team shutout of the season as the Crimson has allowed just one goal over its last four matches with three clean sheets during that stretch.

Harvard Highlights

Junior Ale Gutierrez totaled a career-high five points in the match behind two goals and an assist. He scored his fourth goal and fifth goal of the year for his first career brace. He now has 11 points for the year, becoming the Crimson’s fourth double-figure point scorer of the season.

Gutierrez netted his fifth and sixth career goals and now has 14 career points. He tallied his third game-winning goal of the season and his career.

Senior Nico Garcia-Morillo posted three points on a goal and an assist. He netted his second goal of the season. He now has eight points on the year on two goals and four assists.

Sophomore Sam Bjarnason scored his second goal of the year.

First-year Matus Vician scored his second goal of the season and increased his season point total to six.

Junior Willem Ebbinge contributed his team-best seventh assist of the season and has compiled a team-high 13 points on the year.

Sophomore Alessandro Arlotti registered his fifth assist of the year and has 11 points on the season.

Sophomore Marko Isakovic posted his fourth assist of the year and has six points in 2022.

Senior Sam Pratt notched his first assist of the year and the second of his career.

Senior Galen Lewis tallied his first point of his career with his assist.

First-year Ethan Veghte notched his second assist of 2022.

notched his second assist of 2022. A total of 10 different Harvard student-athletes recorded points in the match. Harvard’s substitutes accounted for all five Crimson goals and for five of the team’s eight assists.

Harvard scored five or more goals in a game for the second time this year after netting six goals in a 6-0 win over Fairfield on Sept. 24.

The Crimson netted five or more goals in each of two games in a season for the first time since 2007.

The Crimson tallied 18 points in the match for its third match this season with double-figure points alongside the Fairfield (21 points) and Quinnipiac (11 points) matches.

First-year goalkeeper Cullen MacNeil made two saves in his second shutout over three games started this season.

Among the Crimson's field players, sophomore Jan Riecke played a team-high 83 minutes. He has appeared in 1,163 of a possible 1,170 minutes on the year.

played a team-high 83 minutes. He has appeared in 1,163 of a possible 1,170 minutes on the year. For the match, Harvard led in shots (23-9), shots on goal (11-2), and corner kicks (8-1).

With 23 shots, the Crimson eclipsed 20 shots in a match for the fourth time in 2022. With 11 shots on goal, Harvard posted double-figure shots on goal for the fifth time this season.

Harvard finished the season with a 6-3-1 record in non-league matches.

The Crimson improved to 16-1-2 all-time vs. Holy Cross.

Goal Zone

How It Happened

The Crimson generated the game’s better chances of the first half including a driven shot on goal from junior Willem Ebbinge in the eighth minute and another attempt from Ebbinge that sailed just wide left in the 25 th minute.

in the eighth minute and another attempt from Ebbinge that sailed just wide left in the 25 minute. Harvard broke through in the 44th th minute as junior Ale Gutierrez scored off assists from senior Galen Lewis and first-year Ethan Veghte . After Veghte played a combination pass with Lewis along the left side, Lewis sent a cross in front of the goal where an oncoming Gutierrez knocked his fourth goal of the year into the back of the net at the 43:11 mark.

minute as junior scored off assists from senior and first-year . After Veghte played a combination pass with Lewis along the left side, Lewis sent a cross in front of the goal where an oncoming Gutierrez knocked his fourth goal of the year into the back of the net at the 43:11 mark. In the first half, Harvard led in shots (10-4), shots on goal (2-1), and corner kicks (4-0).

First-year goalkeeper Cullen MacNeil made an important save in the 60s th minute to keep Harvard in the lead at 1-0.

made an important save in the 60s minute to keep Harvard in the lead at 1-0. Senior Nico Garcia-Morillo doubled the Crimson’s advantage to 2-0 at the 63:46 mark with assists from sophomore Alessandro Arlotti and junior Willem Ebbinge . Ebbinge played the ball into the attacking third before Arlotti sent in a cross from the right side, setting up Garcia-Morillo to gain possession and slot a shot into the goal.

doubled the Crimson’s advantage to 2-0 at the 63:46 mark with assists from sophomore and junior . Ebbinge played the ball into the attacking third before Arlotti sent in a cross from the right side, setting up Garcia-Morillo to gain possession and slot a shot into the goal. A little less than seven minutes later, sophomore Sam Bjarnason extended Harvard’s lead to 3-0, netting a goal off a corner kick from the sophomore Marko Isakovic at 70:28. After Isakovic played an in-swinging corner from the right side beyond the far post, Bjarnason headed the ball back across the goal line.

extended Harvard’s lead to 3-0, netting a goal off a corner kick from the sophomore at 70:28. After Isakovic played an in-swinging corner from the right side beyond the far post, Bjarnason headed the ball back across the goal line. Just over three minutes following Bjarnason’s goal, first-year Matus Vician converted at 73:51 with helpers from Gutierrez and Garcia-Morillo. After Garcia-Morillo won possession in the midfield, Gutierrez chipped a ball forward to Vician on the counter who remained composed before notching a left-footed finish.

converted at 73:51 with helpers from Gutierrez and Garcia-Morillo. After Garcia-Morillo won possession in the midfield, Gutierrez chipped a ball forward to Vician on the counter who remained composed before notching a left-footed finish. Gutierrez capped the scoring in the 86thth minute with help from senior Sam Pratt at 85:36. After Pratt blasted a shot on target that was saved, Gutierrez pounced on the ensuing rebound and knocked the ball into the back of the net.

Next Up

Harvard Returns to Ivy League play at Yale on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:00 pm (ESPN+).