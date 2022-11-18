Gutierrez scores go-ahead goal as Franklin Pierce men’s soccer wins in NCAA third round

Nov. 18—RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce offense was locked up for much of the game, up until the 59th minute when Graduate student Miguel Angel Pastor Gutierrez found the back of the net.

Gutierrez’s goal served as the go-ahead strike as the Ravens men’s soccer team beat Davis & Elkins, 2-1, Thursday night at Sodexo Field in the third round of the NCAA Division II tournament.

“My main goal was to help the team,” Gutierrez said. “We talked [at halftime] about how to break them down. … This game was an important step for us.”

Franklin Pierce Advances to the quarterfinal round for the first time since 2019, when they lost to Charleston (WV). The Ravens will face the same opponent Saturday night at 6 pm after Charleston beat Post University, 2-0, in the other third-round matchup at Sodexo Field earlier Thursday.

For the second game in a row, Franklin Pierce got off to a hot start when Graduate student Jesus Gonzalez Diaz scored for the Ravens in the third minute.

Davis & Elkins responded quickly — in the seventh minute — to tie things up at one right away.

It was Davis & Elkins senior Daniel Cerezo who scored the equalizer for the Senators, on a perfect pass from Graduate student Josh Gabriel. Cerezo got the pass in front of the box and caught Franklin Pierce goalie Kosta Maniatis a bit out of position and floated the ball into the back of the net to tie things up at one.

The rest of the half was relatively even, with both teams creating scoring chances off corner kicks. Davis & Elkins got a shot into the back of the net in the 34th minute off a corner, but the goal was waved off after a foul was called.

Graduate student Miguel Secades Rodriguez had a shot on net off a corner in the final minute of the half, but the Senators’ freshman goalie Beltran Fernandez made a sparkling save to send the game to Halftime tied at one. It’s only the sixth time all season that the Ravens have gone to the locker room tied with their opponent.

Story continues

“Guys were calm [in the locker room],” said Franklin Pierce head Coach Ruben Resendes. “They were talking about solutions and how they could solve what was happening in the first half in a way to create some more chances. We talked about it at Halftime and we created the goal off of some of the things we talked about.”

The Franklin Pierce offense finally found some room to work at the start of the second half. After a couple of good looks at the net in the opening minutes of the half, sophomore Braudilio Rodrigues got some space streaking towards the net, found junior Vicente Valor Martinez on a centering pass, who then got the ball to Gutierrez to finish off the sequence .

“[Braudilio] is a marvelous player,” Gutierrez said. “He makes everything easier. … I was in a perfect spot, so I didn’t have to do very much to be honest.”

After the goal, Sodexo Field took a collective sigh of relief.

Rodrigues had an opportunity at an insurance goal on a penalty kick in the 85th minute, but Fernandez made the save to keep the deficit at one.

The save on the penalty kick upped the intensity and gave the Senators a second life, but the Ravens (22-0-1) played out the final five minutes and didn’t let the missed opportunity come back to bite them.

“We are mature players with a lot of experience,” Gutierrez said. “We’ve been in these situations before. We know that we’re a great team — maybe one of the best in the country — but it’s soccer and anything can happen. … Teams win the big games in the small details. We were great in that phase of the game, and we won.”

“Playoff games like this, against really good teams, they come down to small details, small margins,” Resendes echoed. “The boys stayed positive, responded well and in the end grinded out the result. That was good for us because everything moving forward that we have the opportunity to play in is going to be similar to that.”

Franklin Pierce — ranked No. 1 in the Nation — hosts Charleston (20-1-0). The Golden Eagles are ranked sixth in the Nation and second in the East Region. Charleston won the national championship in 2019 — the year they knocked Franklin Pierce out of the tournament in the quarterfinal round.

Chris Detwiler can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1411, or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Detwiler.