Gut reactions from a Shaky win over Lipscomb

Dec 17, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Jett Howard (13) goes to the basket in the first half against the Lipscomb Bisons at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Basketball: Odds, a Prediction and how to watch vs Lipscomb by Chris Peterson

Michigan basketball needed a late 11-0 run over Lipscomb to seal the non-conference win and here are some gut reactions for the Wolverines.

There was some good and some bad for Michigan basketball against Lipscomb, but the most important thing at the end of the day was avoiding a bad loss.

Michigan basketball led 49-41 at the half and it seemed like the Wolverines might be on their way to scoring 100. Here is one of the four treys made by Kobe Bufkin.

In truth, the offense wasn’t the problem, but it did slow down in the second half and it allowed the Bisons to make a game of it.

The Wolverines actually trailed a few different times and were down 73-69 with just 4:29 left against a team ranked exactly 200th in the Kenpom rankings.

A loss would have been a stain on the NCAA resume and to their credit, the Wolverines executed when they needed to. Freshman point guard Dug McDaniel made a couple of key buckets and a 3-pointer from Kobe Bufkin sparked an 11-0 run that made it 80-73 Michigan.

Bufkin was Spectacular making 8-of-9 shots for 22 points. He was 4-of-5 from 3-point range. Dickinson scored just 15 points and had seven rebounds.

The All-American attempted just nine shots. Likewise, the Wolverines held Jacob Ognacevic to just four points, but the Bisons got 27 from Will Pruit and thanks to nine triples, nearly pulled off a huge upset. The Wolverines hung on but didn’t cover the spread and here are our gut reactions.

Gut reactions from Michigan Basketball win over Lipscomb