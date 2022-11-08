Gus Edwards Inactive for Monday Night Football vs. Saints

Running back Gus Edwards is inactive against the Saints on Monday Night Football, as the Ravens will have to lean on their Offensive reserves in New Orleans.

Edwards (hamstring) was doubtful to play but made the trip to New Orleans, so the door was open. However, he’ll now have 24 days between games with the bye week up next.

Without Edwards, the Ravens won’t have their top running back, top tight end (Mark Andrews, knee/shoulder) and top wide receiver (Rashod Bateman, foot) against a Saints defense coming off a shutout win.

At running back, it will be a combination of Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill and Mike Davis. At tight end, Rookie Isaiah Likely steps into Andrews’ pass-catching role alongside Josh Oliver and Nick Boyle.

At wide receiver, Demarcus Robinson (groin) will play after being questionable. He and Devin Duvernay will likely be the Ravens’ two starting wide receivers. Robinson (groin) caught six passes for 64 yards last week in Tampa Bay.

The Ravens elevated 35-year-old DeSean Jackson to make his debut. Baltimore also called up Binjimen Victor from the practice squad and he’ll play in his first career game. Tylan Wallace is inactive, so the Ravens’ wide receiver corps is Duvernay, Robinson, Jackson, Victor and James Proche II.

While the Ravens’ offense will be short-handed, Baltimore’s defense is getting stronger as outside linebacker Tyus Bowser will make his 2022 debut after last season’s Achilles tear. Rookie David Ojabo, however, is inactive as he continues to ramp up to making his NFL debut.

Linebacker Josh Bynes (quad) practiced fully all week but is inactive as Roquan Smith will play his first game as a Raven after being acquired at the trade deadline this week. Guard Ben Cleveland is a healthy scratch.