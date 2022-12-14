Gursching Becomes First YSU Volleyball Player to Earn Honorable Mention All-America Honors

Youngstown State’s Paula Gursching has been named an Honorable Mention All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, becoming the first player in program history to earn such a high distinction.

Gursching, the Horizon League Player of the Year in 2022, was previously one of two Penguins to be named to the AVCA All-Region teams. She is just the third Horizon League player since 2012 to earn All-America status.

A sophomore outside hitter from Schwalbach am Taunus, Germany, Gursching was also named the Horizon League Offensive Player of the Year and an All-League First Team pick. Last season, she was also voted to the All-Horizon League First Team and the conference’s All-Freshman Team.

Gursching finished the regular season ranking in the top five in the country in total kills (576), points (646.0) and attacks (1,412), and she was named the Horizon League Player of the Week a record-tying six times. Even with her last match coming on Nov. 18, Gursching still ranks fifth nationally in total kills, and she’s sixth in total points. She ranks third in kills per set (5.24) and points per set (5.87), and she is fifth in attacks per set (12.84).

She set numerous school and conference records during the season and became the fastest player in YSU history to reach 1,000 career kills. Her school records include Kills in a season (576), attempts in a season (1,412), points in a season (646.0), Kills in a 3-set match (21), Kills in a 4-set match (31), Kills in a 5-set match (35), attempts in a 4-set match (70), attempts in a 5-set match (87), points in a 4-set match (24.0), and points in a 5- set match (36.5). She set Horizon League records for kills in a season during the 25-point rally-scoring era, and her 35 kills at Northern Kentucky were the most ever in a 25-point rally-scoring match.