Gulfport soccer sending five to the next level

For the second year in a row, the Gulfport girls soccer program is sending four players off to the next level, which tends to happen when you win two state championships in a row, and this year, the boys team has a future college player joining in is the fun.

Starting with Malcom Price, son of head girls basketball Coach Marcus Price, putting pen to paper with East Central Community College in the middle of his first season as an Admiral.

On the girls side, also going the JUCO route is Anna Grace Deakle, signing her letter of intent with Pearl River Community College.

Adding to the division I pipeline for the Lady Admirals is a trio that’s honored longstanding commitments since 2021.

Mary Frances Symmes let the Power 5 ink dry with NC State and then both Abby Badurak and Laylah Johnson made it official with Southern Miss. Price said, “First thing, I want to thank God for putting me in the position to be able to just be here right now, and thank God for giving me the loving family that I have, the friends that I have, the people that he’s put into my life to get me to this moment right now.”

Badurak said, “Yeah, it’s definitely important, a very big moment. I’m just excited to be doing this, especially with some of my closest friends.”

Deakle said, “It’s just so exciting and I’m so grateful for this opportunity because I’ve been dreaming of playing college soccer since I was like four years old, so seeing all the hard work like pay off, it’s just so cool seeing it all like come together.”

Johnson said, “Playing college soccer was always a dream of mine ever since I could remember, and actually going to play college soccer, especially DI soccer, is like a really big accomplishment for me, and I feel very proud of myself for all the blood, sweat and tears that I’ve put into it.”

Symmes said, “It means so much to me because I look up to all the people that were before me, and just being able to experience this moment is awesome because it’s always been my dream to play in the ACC, and especially at NC State , it’s been my dream school since coaches could talk to me first, so it’s just really cool filling out my dream.”

Johnson Tore her ACL so she’s actually graduating early this week to start her career with the Golden Eagles in January.