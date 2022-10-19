Gulf Research Program announces second cohort of Gulf Scholar Program institutions – News

The second cohort of institutions also includes University of Central Florida, Louisiana State University, University of South Alabama, University of Southern Mississippi and Texas A&M University at Corpus Christi.

“Eckerd is, by magnitudes, much smaller than the other institutions in the cohort, and that’s by virtue of our location and our Liberal arts interdisciplinary approach,” says Associate Professor of Literature Daniel Spoth, Ph.D., one of the grant’s principals investigators. “NASEM understands that the best Scientists and engineers will be well rounded in the culture, literature and histories of the regions and issues they are seeking to address.”

These six institutions joined the initial cohort of seven Colleges and Universities in developing Curricula that can Empower undergraduate students to become future agents of change in the Gulf region. These campuswide, place-based education programs Engage students and Faculty from a broad range of academic disciplines to cultivate interdisciplinary knowledge and prepare students to address challenges at the intersections of social, environmental and energy systems to ensure a safer, more resilient, Equitable and sustainable Gulf region.