Gulf Coast State College Foundation to host Charity golf tournament

PANAMA CITY BEACH − Dr. Sean Preston says he believes it’s crucial for more people to have access to college.

As executive director of the Gulf Coast State College Foundation, Preston said the nonprofit organization is gearing up to host its 20th annual golf tournament on Dec. 6 at Shark’s Tooth Golf Course at Watersound Club. Proceeds from the tournament will help fund Scholarships at Gulf Coast State College for local high school students.

“What I love about our tournament is it’s a competitive event … but while it’s competitive, we’re all in agreement that (it’s for) a worthy cause,” Preston said. “At the end of the day, we put our golf clubs down, we have lunch and we reflect on the fact that we helped raise money to allow local students to go to college.”

