Gulf Breeze home on Tiger Point golf course hits market

Located in sought after Tiger Point, this exquisite four bedroom, three bath (two full, one half) residence boasts over 3,500 square feet of living space in a prime Gulf Breeze subdivision. The home features a spacious living area, a formal dining room, a sprawling Florida room, a gourmet kitchen, and a relaxing swimming pool overlooking the golf course.

Arriving at the two story home, you’ll adore the Abundant circular driveway parking along with a two car garage and a three vehicle carport. The RV pad includes Sewer and an electric hookup.

A grand foyer welcomes you into the home, complete with Chandelier and Magnificent stairway. It is flanked by a formal dining space with seating for at least six to eight, and the beautiful living space.

Entertain guests, host holiday gatherings and relax in comfort in front of the family room fireplace. A wall-length maple bookcase offers abundant storage for your library, treasures and a 60-inch television.

