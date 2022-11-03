Gulf Breeze halted by New Smyrna Beach in Region 1-6A Final

Gulf Breeze halted by New Smyrna Beach in Region 1-6A Final

The last Pensacola-area volleyball team standing was outperformed for the first time in nearly two months.

Gulf Breeze’s Spectacular 2022 season came to a close Wednesday night after suffering a four-set defeat to New Smyrna Beach in the Region 1-6A Final. Set scores were 25-19, 25-17, 22-25 and 25-20 in favor of the home team.

The Dolphins were beaten for the first time since Sept. 3.

“(The Barracudas) are a very strong team, very good team all around. Very good ball control, and I think it was tough to really get into a rhythm,” Gulf Breeze head Coach Jasmine King said. “They challenged our serve receive, and because of that, it was hard to get in a rhythm. When we were in a rhythm, we did fine and handled the ball pretty well. But unfortunately, we weren’t consistently in a rhythm enough to beat such a strong team.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button