Guitarist Bensusan returns, ‘One Act Play’ opens Sept. 16, Twisp Art Walk – Methow Valley News

Guitarist Bensusan Returns

Renowned acoustic guitarist Pierre Bensusan Returns to the valley on Sept. 14 for a performance Sponsored by Cascadia Music at the Methow Valley Community Center in Twisp, starting at 7 pm

The appearance will feature compositions from Bensusan’s 2020 album “Azwan.”

Bensusan appeared in the Methow Valley in 2017, when the News noted that “he blends his own Algerian-French heritage and his voracious interest in Irish, classical, and folk and traditional Styles in a unique and Distinctive style.”

Bensusan’s influences include the folk revival in the 1960s and his rich personal musical heritage, which he combines in an uncommonly innovative style. In addition to fingerstyle acoustic guitar, Bensusan straddles genres in his vocals, which are peppered with scat singing drawn from jazz tradition as well as whistles and improvisational vocalizations.

Advance tickets are $22 at www.cascadiamusic.org; or $25 at the door. There is no reserved seating. Call (509) 997‑0222 or email [email protected] for information.

‘One Act Play’ opens Sept. 16

The Merc Playhouse production of the quirky Comedy “The One Act Play that Goes Wrong” opens on Sept. 16 and continues through Oct. 2.

The play, written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and directed by Mark Easton, is a physical slapstick play-within-a-play exposing the inner workings and foibles of a community theater company staging a classic Murder mystery.

Performances are at 7 pm on Sept. 16 – 17, 22 – 24, 29 – 30 and Oct. 1. Shows are at 2 pm on Sept. 25 and Oct. 2. Doors open at 6:30 pm Tickets are $18 online or $20 at the door; youth tickets are $5. Admission is by donation on Sept. 22 and 29. For information, visit www.mercplayhouse.org.

Twisp Art Walk

Twisp’s fall Art Walk will take place on Sept. 24, from 3 – 7 pm on Glover Street. Artists and vendors who would like to participate can email [email protected] to reserve a spot, or find an application at methowarts.org/fall-art-walk.

Love, Hunt in concert

Local singer/songwriter Laura Love and guitarist Terry Hunt will perform at Concerts at the Barn in Kingston, Washington, on Nov. 12. For information about tickets, email [email protected] or [email protected]