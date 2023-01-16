Guillermo Ochoa suffered his first thrashing with Salernitana after Atalanta beat them 8-2 on match day 18 of Serie A. Despite being close to saving two penalties, the Mexican goalkeeper was unable to help his team avoid a loss that leaves them on the brink of relegation.

From the beginning, the stormcloud that Guillermo Ochoa would eventually be Underneath could be seen on the horizon, as Jeremie Boga scored the first for Atalanta after just 5 minutes. However, Salernitana responded quickly as Boulaye Dia scored the equaliser, in what was seen as a potential lifejacket.

Salernitana held out for ten minutes but around the 20 minute mark, the referee awarded a penalty in favor of Atalanta that was reviewed in the VAR before being given. Ademola Lookman was in charge of putting the ball in the net; Ochoa got a hand to the ball but it was not strong enough to stop the shot.

Salernitana fall Apart

From there, the Collapse of Salernitana began, as three minutes later Giorgio Scalvini scored the third for the home side, and at 38 minutes, Atalanta had yet another penalty in their favor. On this occasion, Memo saved the shot but Teun Koopmeiners was on hand to tap in the rebound.

In the final Moments of the first half came the fifthas Rasmus Winther Hojlund scored for the Mexican goal keeper went into the dressing room with his head looking downwards.

In the second half, the flow of the game didn’t change much and at 54 minutes came Ademola Lookman’s second goal after an assist from Boga. A couple of minutes later, Salernitana scored thanks to a goal from Hans Nicolussi, however, the win was already in the bag for Atalanta.

The goals keep Flying past Memo

The seventh goal was the work of Éderson on minute 61 and in the final stretch of the match the eighth goal came thanks to Nadir Zortea, thus giving Memo the biggest loss he has suffered in his career. With this result, Salernitanas is 18 points and are just two positions above the relegation zone, albeit by a substantial gap of 9 points.

Ochoa and co. will want to find some form again this year and not allow the heavy defeat to have a negative effect on the rest of their season as they fight for survival in Italy’s top division.