Guillermo Ochoa impresses for Salernitana against AC Milan

Guillermo Ochoa made it clear that he went to Italy to be a starter for Salernitana and in less than a month he has grabbed the number one spot in goal with both hands.

On Wednesday, however, the former Club América keeper could not prevent his side from conceding twice in less than 15 minutes.

Milan took the lead after ten minutes against Salernitana as Rafael Leão scored the first Serie A goal of 2023, going around the Mexican goalkeeper to make it 0-1.

Full screen Guillermo Ochoa of US Salernitana during the Serie A match between US Salernitana 1919 and AC Milan at Stadio Arechi, Salerno, Italy on 4 January 2023. NurPhoto Getty

Midfielder Sandro Tonali doubled the Rossoneri’s lead with a super strike into the bottom left corner. And it could’ve been more only for Ochoa’s heroics. The Mexico international goalkeeper denied Veteran striker Olivier Giroud and then Charles De Ketelaere in the follow-up.

Federico Bonazzoli then made it 2-1. Milan could have had a third, but Ochoa was there to save his new club.

Sofascore gave Ochoa a 7.9, the best rating on the Salernitana side. Ochoa made nine saves and will be hoping for a clean sheet in Salernitana’s next game on Sunday, January 8 when they play at home to Torino.

With the loss to the Rossoneri, the Serie A side dropped to thirteenth place in the overall standings, eight points off the relegation places.