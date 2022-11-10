Guillermo del Toro to Be Honored at Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit

The Museum of Modern Art in New York City has announced that Guillermo del Toro will be honored on Dec. 8 at its upcoming 2022 Film Benefit, presented by Chanel.

Del Toro’s illustrious film resume includes nominations for six Academy Awards, including wins for best director and best picture. At the Museum, much of Del Toro’s work has appeared in several of its exhibitions, starting all the way back in 1994 with his first film, “Cronos,” which was selected for the annual New Directors/New Films festival. More recently, the Museum has screened “The Shape of Water” as a part of The Contenders 2017 and “Nightmare Alley” as a part of The Contenders 2021.

“Guillermo del Toro has been a treasured member of the MoMA family for the last 30 years, from the debut of ‘Cronos’ in New Directors/New Films 1994 to our upcoming exhibition devoted to his latest masterwork, ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,’ Rajendra Roy, MoMA’s Celeste Bartos chief curator of film, said in a statement Thursday. “We can’t wait to Honor the man who loves cinema with his whole heart in front of the Museum’s adoring film community.”

“Guillermo del Toro: Crafting Pinocchio,” an exhibition devoted to the craft and process behind the filmmaker’s first feature stop-motion animation film, will open on Dec. 11 and run through April 15, 2023. The exhibition will provide behind-the-scenes looks at the creative process needed to realize the director’s upcoming film. In addition to the gallery presentations, MoMA will screen “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” present a retrospective of del Toro’s Films and host a Carte Blanche film series curated by the director.

Chanel has been a Sponsor of The Museum of Modern Art’s annual Film Benefit since 2011, serving as lead Sponsor of film at MoMA since 2021. The MoMA’s Department of Film was founded in 1935, and cares for more than 30,000 Films and 1.5 million film stills . Previous MoMA Film Benefit honorees include Penélope Cruz, George Clooney, Laura Dern, Martin Scorsese, Julianne Moore, Tom Hanks, Cate Blanchett, Alfonso Cuarón, Tilda Swinton, Quentin Tarantino, Pedro Almodóvar, Kathryn Bigelow, Tim Burton and Baz Luhrmann.