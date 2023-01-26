Guillermo Almada in-line to be appointed as new Mexico head coach

The Mexican Federation had several names on their list to take over the job after a disappointing result at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar under manager Gerardo Martino. It was reported that Marcelo Bielsa, Miguel Herrera, Ignacio Ambríz and Guillermo Almada were being considered for the job and it seems that a decision has finally been made.

Almada the chosen one

According to Fox Sports, the Mexican Federation will appoint Guillermo Almada once Pachuca’s participation is over at the Clausura 2023 tournament with Jaime Lozano set to serve as interim Coach during the FIFA international window of March. Per report, Lozano will become an Assistant Coach during Almada’s tenure given his experience at youth level.

Guillermo Almada has plenty of knowledge on the Mechanics of Mexican football given his time with Santos Laguna from 2019 to 2021 and with 2022 Pachuca, winning the Apertura title last year.

The Uruguayan manager has impressed with Los Tuzos and has been key in developing young players from the youth teams such as Luis Chavez and Kevin Alvarezwho had breakout performances at the World Cup.

The news means that Jaime Lozano will start Mexico’s World Cup cycle during the CONCACAF Nations League when they play against Suriname (23 March) and then Jamaica (26 March). Almada will then take over the job and he will start his tenure during the 2023 Gold Cup campaign that is set to begin on 24 June.