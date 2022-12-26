Guide to the high school basketball 2022 Blue and Gold Tournament

Southwest Missouri’s favorite holiday basketball tournament is here with the four-day Blue and Gold Tournament tipping off at Missouri State this week.

Most of the area’s best Talent will face off in search of a Blue and Gold title. There are plenty of storylines to look for during this tournament which also features the best players in the Ozarks.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the week.

When is the tournament?

On Monday, the Blue and Gold Tournament will tip off with two games at 9:30 am in Great Southern Bank Arena and Hammons Student Center. Each gym will host eight games on the first day.

The quarterfinals of both tournaments will be played on Tuesday with the semifinals on Wednesday and both championships on Thursday. Every winner’s bracket game after Monday will be played in Great Southern Bank Arena.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button