Guide to the 2022-23 season for SouthCoast high school girls basketball

Outside of a few veteran teams like Bishop Stang, New Bedford and Old Colony, there’s a youth movement sweeping the South Coast when it comes to girls basketball.

Look for several young players to have starring roles this winter.

Here’s a glimpse at SouthCoast’s nine teams Entering the 2022-23 season:

APPONEQUET

Head coach: Trevor Gagnier

Last year’s record: 5-15

Top returners: Addie Taylor, So., PG; Cynthia Morales, So., F; Ava Dixon, Jr., G; Ashlynn McDonnell, So., F.

Key newcomers: Cecelia Levrault, Fr., G; Hannah Kuriscak, Fr., G.

Outlook: With the graduation of four seniors, the Lakers will be young this year, but they have a ton of potential with the return of Taylor and Morales. The sophomore duo are back after impressive campaigns a year ago as freshmen starters. “I think our guard play has to be our strength,” said Gagnier. “We’re pretty quick and we’re going to have to rely on good basketball IQ. We were inconsistent last year on both sides of the ball. Hopefully we can improve in those two areas.” The return of Dixon along with the addition of Levrault and Kuriscak give Apponequet depth at the guard positions. Gagnier expects both Levrault and Kuriscak to contribute right away. “We’re excited about the youth,” they said. “We’re young, but expect to compete. I think we’ll have an opportunity to compete with everybody else in the league. We’re going to be hungry to get back to hopefully playing at a high level. That’s definitely the goal.” Look for McDonnell, a sophomore, to handle things in the post along with Morales.

Bridget Markey and fellow Bishop Stang High School girls basketball team members dribble two balls as they prepare for the upcoming season.

BISHOP STANG

Head coach: Julie Letourneau

Last year’s record: 11-11

Top returners: Bridget Markey, Sr., G; Kate Carreau, Sr., G; Sophie Caldwell, Sr., G/F; Eleanor Senna, Sr., F.

Key newcomers: Charlotte Sisson, Sr., F; Molly Sisson, So., G/F/C.

Outlook: The expectations are high at Bishop Stang this winter and for good reason. The Spartans not only feature a strong core of returning players in Markey, Carreau, Caldwell and Senna, they welcome the addition of the Sisson sisters, who are transfers from Old Rochester. “I know we’ll be very competitive,” said Letourneau, whose team reached the Div. 3 Sweet 16 last season. “Having Molly and Charlotte (Sisson) come in really transformed our team. They add more size. We’ve never really had true post players and they add another dimension to our team.” The Spartans have been building to this season since Letourneau took over four years ago. “This group is special to me as they were freshmen when I started,” Letourneau said. “We have experience. It’s a very senior-laden team. The second part of it is I have more depth on my team than in all four years. I think we have great potential in doing well. We play in one of the most competitive conferences in the state. It’s so competitive.”

Dartmouth's Katherine Cheesebro attempts the free throw.

NEW COACHBrian Jalbert takes over for Scott Richards as Dartmouth High girls basketball head Coach

DARTMOUTH

Head coach: Brian Jalbert

Last year’s record: 13-9

Top returners: Kat Cheesebrough, So., G/F; Remy Barber, So., G; Abbie Zuber, Sr., F; Alex Cojocaru, Sr., F.

Key newcomers: Lily Gangi, Fr., G; Valerie Carreira, Fr., F; Kaelyn Zuber, Fr., G; Hailey Martins, Jr., F.

