GUEST COLUMN: Bennett for Governor! | Opinion

It is with great pride that I write to you — the wonderful students of the University of Georgia and the alum who still think they are students of UGA — about who we, the Bennett IV Georgia team, believe is the best candidate for the Governor of our great state.

Stetson Flemming Bennett IV, also known as the Mailman, also known as the current quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs, would be here to answer all your Hail Marys for a candidate who would truly represent you.

Did you know that Bennett would be the only candidate for Governor who has won a national championship? Our opponents and the media won’t talk about it though. This same leadership on the field makes #13 uniquely qualified to run the 13th state admitted to the union.

Unlike other candidates who are set in their ways and refuse to change their opinions as new information becomes available, Bennett would call audibles to set the state up for the best outcome. Other candidates believe it is okay to move the goalposts, but we think Bennett believes they belong firmly at the back of the end zone.

There are no shortcuts, and that’s why we expect Bennett to pledge to only Spike balls — and not the economy — when it comes to scoring cheap political points.

He is also no stranger to having to make up ground late in the game. With a state Legislature that refuses to work year-round, Bennett would know the importance of the two-minute drill and would not be afraid to take the ball and run when necessary, even if it means taking some hits with parts of the electorate along the way.

Additionally, over his six years playing football at the college level, we believe Bennett has learned from Head Coach Kirby Smart about the importance of recruiting. To aid in helping put together his administrative team, we have selected some of the best people for the top positions in his staff. This includes Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken as his chief of staff, Bryan McClendon as executive Counsel and Ron Courson as the state’s first surgeon general.

However, there are many who say a 25-year-old with no political experience Entering the fourth quarter of the campaign season is too late, but to that we say, it is never too late!

Did they not learn from Missouri?

We ask: Who else could bring together the entire state of Georgia besides someone who already has — except maybe the students of the North Avenue Trade School? Although, we believe Bennett can address this problem as well.

To fight the urban blight that is plaguing the Northwest side of our state’s capital city, our proposal is to level the Abandoned structure at North Avenue and Techwood Drive — a decrepit place sometimes referred to as the Bobby Dodd Stadium. Once demolished, it would be replaced with Supplemental parking for the downtown corridor’s Premiere game-day attraction, The Varsity.

The Bennett IV Georgia team encourages everyone from joint-enrolled overachievers to the party-school-era alum to walk onto our team and support the Mailman as the 78th Governor of Georgia.

The Bennett IV Georgia campaign can be found online and on Instagram and Twitter at @bennettIVga.

As always, go Dawgs, go Bennett, go Georgia, and go vote!