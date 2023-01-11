Guessing Auburn’s Offensive line depth chart after adding Avery Jones

The Auburn Tigers entered the offseason dealing with a situation that has been hurting them for years – Addressing the Offensive line.

Auburn head Coach Hugh Freeze and Offensive Coordinator Jake Thornton have rebuilt and revamped the Auburn Offensive line after adding five players in the 2023 recruiting class and three players via the transfer portal.

All three of those Portal transfers are going to be projected to start by every outlet covering the Auburn football program.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button