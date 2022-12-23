Guertin hands Portsmouth girls basketball its first loss of the season

PORTSMOUTH – The Portsmouth High School girls basketball team knew Thursday’s Division I game against Bishop Guertin at Stone Gymnasium would be a battle from start to finish.

Portsmouth gave a strong effort, but Bishop Guertin, winners of six of the past seven Division I state championships, handed the Clippers their first loss of the season, 60-35. Bishop Guertin improved to 2-0.

Portsmouth senior guard Bella Slover plays defense during Thursday's Division I girls basketball game against Bishop Guertin at Stone Gymnasium. BG beat Portsmouth, 60-35, handing the Clippers their first loss of the season.

“We didn’t play well enough to win,” Portsmouth head Coach Tim Hopley said. “There were three things we kind of isolated on that we needed to be good at to play the full 32 minutes with them to make it a game, and we didn’t do any of the three well enough to change the outcome. There were times that we did, but we just didn’t do it consistently enough.”

Portsmouth's Avery Romps scored a team-high 15 points in Thursday's loss to Bishop Guertin.

Avery Romps led Portsmouth (2-1) with 15 points, while Margaret Montaplaisir had nine, and Bella Slover had six.

“I think we started off really well,” Romps said. “Our shots weren’t falling the whole game so it was kind of hard to keep up with them, and we struggled a little bit on (giving up) second-chance points. They were getting the ball and laying it up.”

