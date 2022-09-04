Guden’s Goal Gives Card Shootout Win

Next Game: North Carolina 9/11/2022 | 1:00 PM PAC-12 NETWORKS Sept. 11 (Sun) / 1:00 PM North Carolina History

STANFORD, Calif. – Caroline Guden scored the game-winning goal in a shootout, and Stanford field hockey topped visiting Michigan State, 1-0, on Sunday at the Varsity Turf. The Cardinal improves to 2-2 this season while dealing the Spartans their first loss, winning the shootout, 5-4.

“I was pretty nervous, but I knew the move I was going to do and I was confident in that. I knew I had to put it away, and I did,” said Guden. “I think it was a really good team effort, we battled throughout the whole game. It’s great to get the win.”

The contest was Stanford’s third home bout in a row to go to overtime, with the Cardinal playing four overtimes over those three meetings. Stanford held Michigan State scoreless over the 80 minutes, with goalkeepers Daisy Ford and Kendall Dowd combining for the shutout. Ford made one save and was in the cage for the shootout, while Dowd made four saves in her first-career appearance.

Stanford outshot the Spartans by a 17-16 margin, and successfully defended seven penalty corners. Fenella Scutt , Haley Mossmer and Chantal Eiwanger led the Cardinal with three shots apiece, while 10 different players registered an attempt in the contest.

Three defensive periods ended with no score, while Stanford tallied five shots over the two overtime periods. Unable to find a score, the game went to penalty strokes.

Cara Sambeth , Megan Frost and Guden each made their opening attempts, with the Shootout tied at 3-3 following the five-player rotation. Sambeth stepped up and scored for a second time, while Guden, in the eighth shot of the event, sealed the win following a miss from Michigan State to open the Sudden death frame.

Stanford continues at home on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 pm against No. 2 North Carolina. The game will air on the Pac-12 Network.