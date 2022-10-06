Guards to represent Auburn teams at SEC Basketball Media Days

AUBURN, Alabama–Both the Auburn men’s and Women’s teams are sending a pair of guards to represent their programs for this season’s SEC Basketball Media Days. The event, which is called SEC Tipoff’23, will take place Oct. 18-19 in Mountain Brook.

The Defending league men’s Champions will be represented by a senior guard Wendell Green and junior guard KD Johnson.

Aicha Coulibaly, a junior, and redshirt senior Honesty Scott-Grayson are the top returnees for the Coach Johnny Harris, who is in her second season in charge of the AU Women’s team. Both will make the trip to Mountain Brook for the Women’s portion of the event scheduled on Oct. 18th

Johnson is the leading scorer among the returnees from the men’s team that posted a 28-6 overall record and finished 15-3 in the SEC. In his first season with the Tigers after transferring from Georgia he averaged 12.3 points, second only to Jabari Smith, a first round NBA Draft pick. Johnson averaged 2.9 rebounds per game, hit 38.6 percent of his field goals, 29.0 percent of his Threes and 72.1 percent at the foul line. Johnson started every game for Coach Bruce Pearl’s team.

Green led the Tigers in assists with 5.1 per contest and was the third-leading scorer at 12 points per outing. He was second on the team in Threes made with 59, shooting 31.7 percent behind the arc. He made a team-best 84.4 percent of his free throws and overall hit 36.5 percent of his shots. Green played in all 34 games and started five times.

Auburn will open the regular season Nov. 7th at Neville Arena vs. George Mason. Last season the Tigers were the No. 2 seed for the NCAA Tournament. They defeated Jacksonville State 80-61 and were upset 79-61 by Miami.

Coulibaly made a big jump in production last season to earn second team all-league honors. She led the Tigers in scoring at 17.1 points and rebounding at 7.5 per contest. She made 44.5 percent of her field goals, 22.4 percent of her treys and 65.0 percent at the foul line.

Scott-Grayson averaged 13 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 points and 1.3 steals. She hit 39.7 percent of her field goals, 25.7 percent from three-point range and 67.3 percent of her free throws.

Last season the Tigers improved their record from the previous year, finishing 10-18 overall and 2-14 in the league as Harris and the new coaching staff took over a major rebuilding project. The Women’s team will open its regular season with a home game on Nov. 8th vs. Sam Houston State. League play begins Dec. 29th at Ole Miss.

The following are the team-by-team list of players scheduled to attend media days:

Alabama

Brittany Davis, G, Gr.

Jada Rice, C, Gr.

Charles Bediako, C, So.

Noah Gurley, F, Gr.

Arkansas

Erynn Barnum, F, R-Sr.

Makayla Daniels, G, Sr.

Davonte Davis, G, Jr.

Kamani Johnson, F, Sr.

Auburn

Aicha Coulibaly, G, Jr.

Honesty Scott-Grayson, G, R-Sr.

Wendell Green Jr., G, Jr.

KD Johnson, G, Jr.

Florida

Faith Dutt, F, Sr.

Nina Rickards, G, Sr.

Colin Castleton, F, 5th

Kyle Lofton, G, Gr.

Georgia

Malury Bates, F, 5th

Diamond Battles, G, 5th

Braelen Bridges, C, 5th-Sr.

Kario Oquendo, G, Jr.

Kentucky

Blair Green, G, Gr.

Jada Walker, G, So.

Oscar Tshiebwe, F, Sr.

Sahvir Wheeler, G, Sr.

LSU

Alexis Morris, G, 5th-Sr.

LaDazhia Williams, F, Gr.

Adam Miller, G, So.

KJ Williams, F, 5th-Sr.

Be Miss

Madison Scott, F, Jr.

Myah Taylor, G, Gr.

Matthew Murrell, G, Jr.

Daeshun Ruffin, G, So.

Mississippi State

Anastasia Hayes, G, Gr.

Ahlana Smith, G, Gr.

DJ Jeffries, F, Sr.

Tolu Smith, F, Sr.

Missouri

Hayley Frank, F, Sr.

Hayley Troup, G, Gr.

Kobe Brown, G/F, Sr.

Nick Honor, G, Gr.

South Carolina

Aliyah Boston, F, Sr.

Zia Cooke, G, Sr.

Hayden Brown, F, GS

Gregory “GG” Jackson II, F, Fr.

Tennessee

Jordan Horston, G, Sr.

Tamari Key, C, Sr.

Josiah-Jordan James, G, Sr.

Santiago Vescovi, G, Sr.

Texas A&M

Aaliyah Patty, F, Gr.

Sydnee Roby, C, Sr.

Henry Coleman III, F, Jr.

Tyrece Radford, G, Sr.

Vanderbilt

Marneel Garraud, G, Gr.

Sacha Washington, F, So.

Quentin Millora-Brown, F, 5th-Sr.

Jordan Wright, G/F, Sr.

*** Subscribe: Receive the latest Auburn News and Opinions***