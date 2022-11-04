Guards – Cache Valley Daily

Rylan Jones. Photo by Tina Lerohl

LOGAN – This is the first of what will be a three-part series previewing the position groups for Utah State men’s basketball. The other two articles will preview the wings and big-men of the team.

Trying to differentiate between what is a “guard” and a “wing” gets dubious and arbitrary real quickly, so the working definition will be those listed as guards and who are 6-foot-3 or under. Basically, those who will always play either the traditional point guard or shooting guard positions and will never play small forward. Those who will play shooting guard but might also be small forwards in some lineups will be previewed among the wings (this also helps even out the number of players in each preview).

Rylan Jones (6-0, Sr.)

2021-22 Averages: 27.0 minutes (31 games, 22 starts) | 6.5 points | 2.6 rebounds | 4.5 assists | 1.2 steals | 0.0 blocks

2021-22 Shooting Splits: 43.5 FG% | 30.5 3PT% | 88.5 FT%

Jones started his tenure with Utah State (after transferring from Utah) scorching-hot. He averaged 14.5 points through his first four games while shooting 51.4 percent overall and 47.1 percent from three. All that calmed down and he finished the year seventh on the team in points per game despite being fourth in minutes per game.

While Jones isn’t likely to shine as a scorer, he remains a valuable and integral part of the team’s chemistry. For a team that led the country in percentage of field goals that were assisted, having a passer of Jones’ caliber is valuable. He led the team in assists and posted by far the highest AST% of 29.0.

On the defensive end, Jones is no slouch. Despite his slight 6-0, 179 lbs frame, he not only pulls his weight but adds value on defense. Jones had the third-highest Defensive Box Plus/Minus on the team behind Max Shulga and Justin Bean. Jones’ 1.2 steals per game were second on the team behind only Bean.

Jones will likely be the starter at point guard at the start of the year. This isn’t a guarantee, but with Jones being a Captain and having started 22 games last year, head Coach Ryan Odom isn’t likely to go elsewhere unless circumstances force his hand.

Steven Ashworth (6-1, Jr.)

2021-22 Averages: 27.3 minutes (33 games, 15 starts) | 8.7 points | 2.5 rebounds | 3.6 assists | 0.8 steals | 0.0 blocks

2021-22 Shooting Splits: 40.4 FG% | 39.2 3PT% | 86.0 FT%

Ashworth ended last season on a roll, averaging 10.1 points per game over his last 14 games (of which he started 11). He capped off the year with a 20-point performance in USU’s loss to Oregon in the opening round of the NIT.

It seems possible that Ashworth won’t be a starter this season despite being one for most of the back half of the season. With Jones expected to occupy one slot in the starting lineup, having another short guard among the starters is iffy. According to advanced stats from EvanMiya.com, the two-man lineup of Jones and Ashworth had the second-worst defensive rating among all of USU’s two-man lineups with at least 425 possessions played (ie the ones that played a half-decent amount together).

Still, even if not starting, Ashworth is going to play a major role on this team. He is an architect of offense, creating both for himself and others. He’s capable of going off from three – as evidenced by his 27-point outing against Weber State last year where he made seven 3-pointers – and he was second only to Jones in assists. Going back to the EvanMiya lineup numbers, all five of the best-performing Offensive five-man lineups last year had Ashworth among the players.

Mason Falslev (6-3, Fr.)

2021-22 Averages: None (LDS Mission)

2021-22 Shooting Splits: None (LDS Mission)

Originally committed to play for the University of Utah, Falslev changed his commitment while on his mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has now arrived to play in Cache Valley. Falslev is already a known commodity here as he starred in two sports at Sky View High School – football and basketball – winning state championships in both sports.

Falslev filled the stat sheet as a basketball star for the Bobcats, averaging 20 points per game in three straight seasons and topping out at 24.0 his junior year. Falslev had two triple-doubles in high school and posted 17 other double-doubles (15 with rebounds, two with assists).

As a scorer, Falslev showed true three-level scoring by his senior season, shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from three (on high volume). He also put together a solid dunk highlight reel despite being only 6-foot-3.

Unfortunately, for those hoping to see Falslev become a freshman Phenom in the Mountain West, it seems unlikely that he’ll get a lot of time. With Veterans like Jones, Ashworth, RJ Eytle-Rock, Max Shulga all above him in the rotation it’s hard to imagine there will be room for a freshman like Falslev this season. He probably won’t redshirt, but his impact will be limited along with his appearances on the floor.

Conner Gillis (6-2, Jr.)

2021-22 Averages: 1.8 minutes (6 games, 0 starts) | 0.5 points | 0.0 rebounds| 0.0 assists | 0.0 steals | 0.0 blocks

2021-22 Shooting Splits: 50.0 FG% | 50.0 3PT% | 0.0 FT%

Last year Gillis rode the bench and is likely to do the same this year. He’ll see the floor in garbage time situations here and there, but isn’t likely to make an impact on this year’s team.

Connor Odom (5-11, Jr.)

2021-22 Averages: 1.5 minutes (6 games, 0 starts) | 0.5 points | 0.3 rebounds | 0.0 assists | 0.0 steals | 0.0 blocks

2021-22 Shooting Splits: 25.0 FG% | 50.0 3PT% | N/A FT%

Whether it’s true or not, it seems that Connor is on the team mainly because he’s the head coach’s son. Odom only saw minutes in garbage time and the same is likely to be the case this year.









