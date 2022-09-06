Guardiola’s last chance? A breakdown of Pep’s Champions League failures

If City bemoaned the lack of VAR the previous season, they would have benefited from another year without it in the subsequent campaign.

Despite losing their opening group game at home to Lyon, City qualified comfortably and then smashed 10 goals past Schalke over two legs in the last-16.

That brought another all-England tie, this time against Tottenham with City the big favorites to progress.

VAR worked in their favor in the first leg when it awarded them a penalty, but Sergio Aguero’s spot-kick was saved by Hugo Lloris.

Fabian Delph had been recalled for his first non-domestic cup start in three months and many questioned that decision as he struggled to cope with Son Heung-Min, who scored a late winner.

But the drama was only starting and a thrilling second leg saw five goals in the opening 21 minutes before Aguero put City ahead in the tie for the first time in the 59th minute.

Fernando Llorente scored a controversial goal that appeared to go in off his arm and facing another away goal’s rule defeat, Raheem Sterling scored in injury time only for it to be rightly overturned by VAR for offside.

Guardiola sank to the floor in despair, later saying: “It is cruel, but it is what it is and we have to accept it.”