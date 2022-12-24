Guardiola sidelines Kalvin Phillips for being overweight

Pep Guardiola has got an unusual situation to deal with after it was revealed that the English midfielder Kalvin Phillips has returned from the World Cup overweight.

That is why he is not expected to feature in City‘s next game and he has been unable to train with the rest of the squad.

“He’s not injured, he came in overweight. He was not fit enough to train and play,” Guardiola explained.

Guardiola could not have been clearer in explaining the reasons why Phillips is training separately.

The England and Portugal players who played in the World Cup returned to work with Manchester City on Wednesday, but Phillips was told not to train with his teammates.

He was also left out of the Squad for Pep‘s side’s Carabao Cup Clash with Liverpool. Curiously, the other England Internationals were on the bench.

Despite the situation, Guardiola is confident in Phillips: “When he is ready, he will play, because we need him, we need him a lot,” said the City boss.

Hampered by injuries

Injuries have slowed down Phillips‘ progress with the Citizens and he has only managed 53 minutes so far this season City. After being knocked out of the World Cup with England in the quarter-finals against France, Phillips had a ten-day holiday before rejoining the squad.

The player joined City from Leeds last summer for a fee of around 50 million euros and Pep was asked if he was disappointed with his signing: “It’s a private conversation with Kalvin“.

It remains to be seen whether he will be in Pep‘s Squad to face his former team, Leedsnext Wednesday in the Premier League’s post-World Cup return.