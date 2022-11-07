Guard play will determine if Auburn basketball can compete in the SEC

From start to finish, Auburn basketball had arguably its best season under Coach Bruce Pearl. The Tigers had their highest win-loss percentage (82.4%) in the Pearl era, were ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll for the first time in program history and earned a regular-season SEC title.

The Tigers didn’t go as far in the NCAA Tournament as they did in 2018-19, but the overall accomplishments of last season stand taller than any of the other seven seasons Pearl has had on the Plains. But after losing Jabari Smith Jr. and Walker Kessler to the NBA, can Auburn regroup and once again establish itself as a Threat in the SEC and beyond?

The answer to that question begins with the play of Auburn’s players in the backcourt, specifically, KD Johnson and Wendell Green Jr.

