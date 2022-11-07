Guard play will determine if Auburn basketball can compete in the SEC

From start to finish, Auburn basketball had arguably its best season under Coach Bruce Pearl. The Tigers had their highest win-loss percentage (82.4%) in the Pearl era, were ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll for the first time in program history and earned a regular-season SEC title.

The Tigers didn’t go as far in the NCAA Tournament as they did in 2018-19, but the overall accomplishments of last season stand taller than any of the other seven seasons Pearl has had on the Plains. But after losing Jabari Smith Jr. and Walker Kessler to the NBA, can Auburn regroup and once again establish itself as a Threat in the SEC and beyond?

The answer to that question begins with the play of Auburn’s players in the backcourt, specifically, KD Johnson and Wendell Green Jr.

Johnson, a transfer from Georgia, was the second-leading scorer for the Tigers in 2021-22. He averaged 12.3 points and nearly two steals in 27.8 minutes per game, but his inconsistent shot from 3-point range was the most glaring issue, hitting just 29.0% from deep and 38.6% from the field.

With presumably more on his plate this season, his efficiency must go up for the Tigers to reach their ceiling, and the same can be said for Green, who also transferred into the program last season.

Green came off the bench for 29 of the 34 games he appeared in 2021-22, but his impact on the offense was felt immediately when he checked in. He finished with 172 assists, 104 more than the next closest teammate, but his 36.5% field goal percentage left much to be desired.

Standing just 5-foot-11, Green is the stereotypical smaller guard that plays with energy and can get hot at any given moment, but he can also get just as cold. Channeling that energy and being consistent in his second season with the Tigers will be huge for Auburn.

Replacing Smith and Kessler in the frontcourt is where things get dicey for Pearl. The duo combined for 965 of Auburn’s 2,660 points last season, and the anchoring defense they provided together is surely something the Tigers will miss.

It’ll take a committee to replace them, but Johni Broome, a transfer from Morehead State, could step in immediately and provide a defensive presence and a real scoring punch. The junior averaged 16.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game last season for the Eagles, and became the second player in Morehead State history to win defensive player of the year for the Ohio Valley Conference. He also set the program’s single-season record for blocks with 131.

A younger player with size that could step in and provide an impact immediately is freshman forward Yohan Traore, who is listed at 6-10. Traore was a 5-star Recruit and 247Sports had him rated No. 26 nationally in its composite rankings. Originally from France, Traore came to the United States and played basketball for Dream City Christian School in Arizona.

Other SEC schools that offered Traore include Arkansas, LSU and Tennessee. He also heard from the likes of Gonzaga, Houston, Michigan and Kansas before turning them all down in favor of the Tigers.

The SEC is a stacked conference this season. Auburn checked in at No. 15 in the preseason USA TODAY poll, but Kentucky (No. 4), Arkansas (No. 10) and Tennessee (No. 11) all rank above them. Alabama also made the preseason rankings, slotted in at No. 19.

The bottom line is Auburn is going to need someone to step up and fill the void. Whether its Johnson or Green improving their efficiency, or Broome or Traore coming in as newcomers and establishing themselves, Pearl needs a player or two to surpass expectations.

