Guard Ethan Duncan announces his departure from Texas Tech men’s basketball program

Ethan Duncan, who missed all of last season with a shoulder injury and elected to redshirt, elected to depart the Texas Tech men’s basketball program by Entering his name in the NCAA transfer Portal and announced those Intentions through social media Monday.

“I will always be appreciative of Texas Tech,” Duncan said in a Texas Tech news release. “From the coaches, players, managers and the best fan base in the country. TTU will always have a place in my heart.”

