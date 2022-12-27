Guaranteed Rate Bowl: How to watch Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

After a busy Week 16 in the NFL and plenty of NBA to watch on Christmas Day, Settle in for a full day of Bowl games. We’ve got college football on all day, with up to 14 straight hours of action thanks to four Bowl games worth tuning in for.

Plus, there’s more from the Premier League’s restart and a chance to catch Jalen Brunson playing against his old team.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH:

Bryan Terry/USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State

The headliner of today’s Bowl Slate serves as the nightcap, as Wisconsin and Oklahoma State face off in Arizona. Wisconsin made a major splash hire this offseason with former Cincinnati Coach Luke Fickell, who will try to get the Badgers back into the elite tier of the Big Ten. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State spent time in the top 10 of the AP Poll this season but fell off late. A win would lock up a fourth consecutive season with eight or more wins.

10:15 pm ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

LINE UP:

Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo, noon ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

AFC Bournemouth at Chelsea, 12:30 pm ET, USA, watch on fuboTV

Nottingham Forest at Manchester United, 3 pm ET, USA, watch on fuboTV

First Responder Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah State, 3:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina, 6:45 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: Seton Hall at Marquette, 8 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

New York Knicks at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 pm ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings, 10 pm ET, Altitude/NBC Sports California, watch on fuboTV

