Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center is celebrating Día de Los Muertos with free events

SAN ANTONIO – The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center is celebrating Día de Los Muertos with a free dance production and month-long altar exhibition.

Guadalupe Cultural Arts will host a free dance production of La Vida de los Muertos – A Día de los Muertos Community Celebration at 6:30 pm on Nov. 2 at Plaza Guadalupe, located at 1327 Guadalupe Street.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the outdoor performance.

The Guadalupe Dance Company, Dance Academy and Mariachi Academy will participate in the production, which explains the tradition and significance of Día de Los Muertos through music and dance.

Additionally, the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center will have an exhibit of Altars during Guadalupe Latino Bookstore hours from Nov. 2 through Dec. 2.

Bookstore hours are 10 am to 4 pm Tuesday through Saturday.

The exhibit will feature ofrendas lined up with bright yellow marigold flowers and photos of the departed, created by San Antonio community members and area school students at the Progreso Community Gallery, according to a press release.

A special altar will be exhibited by the Lanier High School Visual Arts department at Galeria Guadalupe, located at 723 S. Brazos Street. The altar will be dedicated to the victims of Uvalde, with one large desk honoring the two teachers and 19 smaller-sized desks for each student.

Galería Guadalupe will also showcase Día De Los Muertos-inspired photography from Rick Vasquez.

