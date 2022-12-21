Guadalajara vs Tigres: times, how to watch on TV, stream online, Copa Sky 2022

A battle for Group B’s top spot will take place at Estadio Universitario when Guadalajara and Tigres collide on Thursday.

You can watch the Guadalajara vs Tigres Copa Sky game live stream on FuboTV (free trial available)

When does Guadalajara vs Tigres kick-off?

The game between Guadalajara and Tigres starts on Thursday, December 22th, 2022.

10:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch Guadalajara vs Tigres

The following television channels and online services will be broadcasting Guadalajara vs. Tigres:

US: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

You can watch the Guadalajara vs Tigres Copa Sky game live stream on FuboTV (free trial available)

Guadalajara vs Tigres preview

Guadalajara

Veljko Paunovic’s men will be aiming to keep their perfect start to the Copa Sky preseason tournament, as they have won their two matches so far.

Chivas are comfortably topping Group B with six pointstwo ahead of Tigres, who haven’t been defeated either, so it will be an exciting battle for the first position.

Los Rojiblancos haven’t conceded a goal so far, defeating Mazatlán (1-0) in their first game and Santos 4-0.

Tigres

As for Tigres, they grabbed the second spot in the section without making great merits, as they couldn’t defeat Mazatlán (0-0) in their first Copa Sky game and struggled to beat Atlas on Sunday.

Los Auriazules are definitely a Threat to the leaders, as they are have only lost once in their last seven games and, as their opponents, they haven’t conceded in the tournament yet.

Guadalajara vs. Tigres Prediction

It’s gonna be an entertaining game, where both teams will battle it out for Group B’s top position.

Chivas seems to be the slight favorites here, as they have found the back of the net quite easily, with five goals in two games, while Tigres have only scored one goal. And that could be one of the keys of the game.

Prediction: Guadalajara 2 – Tigres 0