GTAA PARTNERS WITH WORLDWIDE GOLF SHOPS

Worldwide Golf Shops as the largest golf retailer in the World has launched a program for Tournament Planners, offering special pricing for all major brands, as well as club rentals and Gift Certificates. SPECIAL TOURNAMENT OFFER

Up to 50% off Gift certificates

About Worldwide Golf Shops

Worldwide Golf Shops is one of the nation’s largest discount golf equipment retailers, with over 80 stores in 20 states. Worldwide Golf Shops operates under established brand names that Golfers have recognized and trusted for decades, including Roger Dunn Golf Shops, Edwin Watts Golf Shops, Golfer’s Warehouse, The Golf Mart, Van’s Golf Shops, Uinta Golf and the Las Vegas Superstore. Our goal is to have our customers completely satisfied with their equipment purchases and we are famous for our 90-Day, 100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

Worldwide Golf Shops is an authorized dealer for all major golf brands, including Titleist, Ping, TaylorMade, Callaway, Bridgestone, Nike, Cobra, Srixon, Puma, Ashworth, TravisMathew, Adidas, Under Armour, Ecco, FootJoy, Acushnet, Cleveland, Mizuno, Scotty Cameron and many more. We take pride in our huge selection of golf products, apparel and accessories.

For more information contact Pete Simmons at [email protected]

To contact the GTAA [email protected]

www.gtaaweb.org