GSW #14, UNG #18 in WBCA Preseason Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

AUGUSTA, GA — The Georgia Southwestern State University Women’s basketball team will open the 2022-23 season ranked No. 14 and North Georgia No. 18 in the country according to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association NCAA Division II Preseason Top 25 Poll released Tuesday. It’s the first time in program history the Lady Hurricanes have been nationally ranked.

Lander and Columbus State also received votes in the poll.

GSW is coming off a 23-7 season and a second round appearance in the NCAA Division II National Tournament. The Lady Hurricanes return their top five scorers and top six rebounders off last season’s squad. Ava Jones led GSW with 15.3 points per game and Kayla Langley pulled down a team-best 5.8 rebounds per contest.

The Nighthawks are coming off their Deepest run in the NCAA Tournament in program history, making a Final Four appearance coming up just short of the National Championship game. UNG compiled a record of 29-4, going 16-2 in conference play. Caroline Martin was named a PBC preseason All-Conference selection earlier this week.

2022-23 WBCA NCAA Division II Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll

Rank School (2021-22 Record) Total

Points 2021-22

Final

Rank First-

Place

Votes 1 Grand Valley State (31-3) 538 3 9 2 Western Washington (25-6) 510 2 7 3 Fort Hays State (30-4) 468 7 0 4 Union, TN (28-3) 461 5 0 5 Ashland (29-3) 440 9 0 6 West Texas A&M (26-11) 438 11 1 7 California, PA (25-6) 390 NO 1 8 Glenville State (35-1) 356 1 5 9 Carson-Newman (27-6) 351 RV 0 10 Drury (32-5) 344 8 0 11 Eckerd (21-5) 292 24 0 12 Cal State San Marcos (22-4) 256 RV 0 13 Bentley (19-9) 254 NO 0 14 Georgia Southwestern (23-7) 243 RV 0 15 h Charleston, WV (23-9) 211 RV 0 15 h Minnesota State Mankato (21-7) 211 NO 0 17 Tampa (29-6) 195 21 0 18 North Georgia (29-4) 194 4 0 19 Missouri Southern State (24-7) 180 RV 0 20 Colorado Mines (25-5) 158 RV 0 21 Azusa Pacific (25-4) 139 14 0 22 Pace (24-8) 124 15 0 23 Lubbock Christian (28-7) 115 19 0 24 Lee, TN (25-8) 66 RV 0 25 Savannah State (27-3) 57 25 0

Others receiving votes: Alaska Anchorage (20-7) 47; Minnesota Duluth (24-5) 41; Valdosta State (26-6) 39; Thomas Jefferson (24-9) 32; Texas Woman’s (20-9) 31; Gannon (24-7) 28; Wingate 24-6) 27; Ferris State (22-10) 26; Lander (24-5) 26; Daemen (22-5) 24; Tuskegee (22-5) 24; Missouri Western State (24-10) 22; Nebraska Kearney (24-8) 16; Cal State East Bay (24-3) 12; Southwestern Oklahoma State (29-5) 12; Walsh (28-5) 12; Columbus State (17-14) 6; Elizabeth City State (21-7) 6; Harding (19-10) 4.