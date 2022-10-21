Gschrey’s Second-Half Goal Secures Draw for Women’s Soccer at George Mason

Women’s Soccer | October 20, 2022

FAIRFAX, Va. – Sophomore Haley Gschrey headed home a beautiful finish to give the La Salle Women’s soccer team a one-goal lead early in the second half against George Mason on Thursday evening. The Patriots, however, scored the equalizer at the 60-minute mark and neither team could find the back of the net after that in a 1-1 draw.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The two teams combined for just three shots over the first 45 minutes, before both teams gained traction on the offensive end in the second half.

Less than three minutes into the second, freshman Rikshya Walker made a move towards the touch line down the right side and made a cross into the box.

made a move towards the touch line down the right side and made a cross into the box. The delivery was perfectly placed to Gschrey, who powered home a header to give the Explorers a 1-0 lead.

La Salle held the lead for nearly 13 minutes, before Ashley Shimberg tallied her first goal of the season to tie the score.

The Patriots kept the pressure on and recorded 10 shots in the second stanza, while La Salle registered six. But the defenses held on both sides as the game closed in a tie.

UP NEXT