GSA’s Login.gov Continues to Grow – MeriTalk

The General Services Administration’s (GSA) Login.gov service – which enables users to access participating government agencies with only one username and account – continued to grow in fiscal year (FY) 2022, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said in a Jan. 24 blogs post.

OMB called out the Login.gov progress in its latest Quarterly Agency Priority Goal (APG) updates on Performance.gov., highlighting GSA’s accomplishment of reaching over 41 million active users and 38 partner agencies with Login.gov in FY 2022.

The agency priority goals Stem from the President’s Management Agenda (PMA) issued in 2021 that focus on strengthening the Federal workforce, customer experience, and government business management.

“This marks a significant milestone in Login.gov’s mission of being the public’s one account for accessing multiple government services online, and cost-effectively helping agencies develop a better user experience, streamline user accounts, and enhance security,” OMB’s Jan. 24 blog post says.

In quarter one of FY 2022, GSA set a goal to increase adoption of Login.gov to be the public’s one account for accessing government services online. By the end of FY 2022 the agency pegged itself to:

Increase the number of customer agencies using at least one GSA identity management solution to 33 agencies;

Increase the number of annual active users on the Login.gov platform to 41 million; and

Expand the number of identity vendors and government data source providers utilized on the platform to four.

OMB’s most recent report found that GSA successfully accomplished two of the three goals.

Currently, the platform has 41 million users and 38 partner agencies. However, GSA only has three identity vendors.

“Login.gov continues to grow, adding 8.8M additional active users and 29 integrated applications in FY22 Q4,” the progress update report says. “The program hit all its FY22 goal targets except “# of Identity vendors and government data source providers,’ falling short due to the Discovery that existing laws and policies restrict our ability to access a number of key authoritative government data sources.”

OMB’s Jan. 24 Quarterly APG update found that the majority of agencies indicated they are on track to achieve their goals by Sept. 30, 2023 – which is the end of the current goal period.