GSA’s Art in Architecture | National Endowment for the Arts

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the US General Services Administration (GSA) are collaborating to increase awareness of GSA’s Art in Architecture program and to promote federal art commission opportunities for artists that reflect the diversity of communities across the nation. Both agencies share a commitment to advancing Equitable opportunities for artists, resulting in federal art commissions that are accessible to the public.

On October 12th at 1:00 pm ET, GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan and NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson participated in a video discussion about the 50-year history of the Art in Architecture program and the significant role of public art in our country. Watch below.

Webinars

In September, the Arts Endowment Hosted a series of four informational webinars about the Art in Architecture program and upcoming opportunities. The webinars included the history and goals of the program; how one can be considered for upcoming project opportunities and join the National Artist Registry; and what to expect if selected for a commission.

Each of the webinars focused on a different region where there will be new commissions.

New York and New England (12 projects)

Upper Midwest (3 projects)

Southwest (5 projects)

Pacific Northwest (5 projects)

Cover Photo: Lead Pencil Studio’s Non-Sign II, 2010, is a permanent installation at the US-Canada border in Blaine, Washington, commissioned by the US General Services Administration. The artwork References the freeway signage that is common along interstates. The negative space of the sign is rendered by using a filigree of welded stainless rod; the result frames a view of the open sky. Photo courtesy of Lead Pencil Studio