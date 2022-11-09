GS25 Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur FC Soccer Boot Fried Chicken

Building on South Korea’s support of icon Son Heung-min and Tottenham Hotspur FC, convenience store chain GS25 has now come together with the soccer club for a playful offering. Celebrating the sport played and watched by millions around the world, GS25 has now released Tottenham Hotspur FC Fried Soccer Boot Chicken.

Already rising in popularity thanks to young sports fans, the savory snack expresses the form of a boot used on the field and is made with white meat chicken. The shaped chicken is seasoned and breaded before being fried to golden perfection, adding to the theme the officially licensed product comes in shoebox-like packaging. The box features a purple tone with co-branding and a display of Son Heung-min and teammates Richarlison, Harry Kane, and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

GS25 explains that the Collaboration is centered around cheering Son Heung-min and Tottenham Hotspur FC in the comfort of your own home while enjoying Snacks and beverages. The chain also notes plans to launch other licensed products with the soccer club later this month.

Priced at ₩2,000 KRW (approximately $1.47 USD), Tottenham Hotspur FC Fried Soccer Boot Chicken is available now at GS25 locations throughout South Korea.

