Grundy Bank Donates to Morris High School volleyball team – Shaw Local

MORRIS – Grundy Bank recently donated a check for $1,000 to the Morris Community High School Varsity and Sophomore girls’ volleyball teams for their outstanding number of “kills” this season with a total of 474 at home this year altogether.

“We would like to thank everyone at Grundy Bank for setting this up and supporting our program with this donation. All of the girls on the Sophomore and Varsity teams were excited that every time they played at home, they were able to help support the MCHS Volleyball program, and it showed by their season’s success, and the amount they were able to raise.” Said Scott Howell, Special Education Teacher, and Head Varsity Girl’s Volleyball Coach.

The donated funds will be used for Purchasing a new iPad for Filming games and keeping stats as well as using the remainder of funds for team meals this summer for their annual tournament trip to Springfield.

“Being able to support our local high school athletics is always an exciting thing to be part of. The girls had an awesome season and really got to show their skill set. Providing and supporting extra-curricular activities is key to the development of our youth.” Said Christine Mendez, Marketing and Sales Director of Grundy Bank.