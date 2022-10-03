Grufman and Stenlund Earn MAAC Women’s Soccer Weekly Awards

EDISON, NJ – The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference announced that Niagara goalies, Felicia Grufman and Agnes Stenlund earned Weekly Awards for their performances last week. Grufman was named MAAC Defensive Player of the Week, while Stenlund earned Rookie of the Week honors.

Grufman posted her third clean sheet of the season in the Battle of the Bridge last Wednesday as the Purple Eagles and Golden Griffins played to a scoreless draw. Grufman made five saves, including multiple highlight reel stops to keep Canisius off the board.

For Stenlund, this is the second consecutive week she has earned MAAC Rookie of the Week. The freshman posted a five save clean sheet as Niagara earned a 2-0 win over Saint Peter’s on Saturday in Jersey City. The shutout was the second of her young career.

Grufman leads the team and is seventh in the conference with a goals against average of 1.27. The sophomore has made a total of 20 saves for a .741 save percentage, good enough for eighth in the MAAC. Stenlund has made 17 stops during her first year at Monteagle Ridge, posting a .680 save percentage and a 1.45 goals against average, 10th best in the conference.

Niagara looks to continue its three-game unbeaten streak when it hosts Mount St. Mary’s this Saturday at 1 pm for Senior Day.

Stay connected with Niagara Women’s Soccer on Twitter and Instagram. Follow Niagara Athletics all year long on Twitter, Instagram, Facebookand purpleeagles.com.