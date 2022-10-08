Growing Women’s basketball fan community highlighted at the recent World Cup in Sydney

The 2022 FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup ended last weekend with Team USA predictably, and impressively, taking out the gold.

However, the Australian Opals winning the hearts and minds of basketball fans everywhere with their inspirational and moving bronze-medal performance will be the Legacy of this tournament.

Fans from far and wide descended on Sydney for this international event that brought the best players in the world to our shores.

A fan with 'China' on his t-shirt screams with passion, while other Chinese fans cheer in the background
Fans supporting a wide range of countries turned out to watch the World Cup. (AAP: James Gourley)

While capturing the imagination of new fans and young, aspiring basketballers through a team that put the Opals back to their best, the World Cup also provided a space for the thriving Women’s basketball fan community to come together.

Fan communities around women’s sport are rich with passionate people who not only love the game, but advocate for it.

These fans want the sport to thrive. They want to make genuine connections with other fans and feel part of a community that is welcoming, safe and celebratory.

Some of these fans work very hard to create and sustain spaces for their sport, and to bring more fans into the community they love being a part of.

Podcasting and pick-up games

Mary Mankarios and Paul Camillos are long-time basketball fans and have championed the coverage of Women’s hoops through their media relationship with the Sydney Flames, providing content, live streaming and social media.

During the pandemic, they took their passion for women’s basketball and co-founded the Shooting The Breeze podcast.

They added former WNBL player and commentator Jacinta Govind to the mix and broadened the scope to cover everything to do with women in basketball.

Three people with headphones sit at a table recording a podcast, with FIBA ​​Women's Basketball World Cup signage behind them.
Shooting the Breeze co-hosts Paul Camillos (left) and Jacinta Govind (centre) record an Episode with journalist Megan Hustwaite (right) at the recent Women’s Basketball World Cup in Sydney.(Twitter: @TheBreezePod)

The team say that they’re “fans first and podcasters second”.

In the lead-up to the FIBA ​​Women’s World Cup, the pod Squad saw an opportunity to bring some of the guests who had appeared on their show, and hoops fans in general, together by organizing a pick-up game.

“It became an event that we just sort of put out there, anyone [who] had been on the pod or anybody that we really connected with in terms of our Twitter friends, and it just became a bit of a thing,” Mankarios said.

A team photo of casual basketballers looking at the camera and smiling.
‘Shooting the Breeze’ listeners and guests gathered for a pick-up basketball game in Sydney.(Supplied: Pick Up People/Nick Lawrence)

“It was wonderful to meet people again, two and a half years of podcasting during COVID and then to actually see people back on a court was just really super special.

“And such a diverse group of people coming together, because that is actually what basketball is. I’m really proud of that.”

All the way from Manchester

Caroline “Cazzy” Bullock traveled from Manchester, England, to experience the World Cup in Sydney.

Cazzy is passionate about growing the Women’s game and doing what she can to ensure women basketballers in Britain get the coverage they deserve.

She co-hosts the Focus Hoops podcast and also comments for the Manchester Mystics in the WBBL, the top-tier Women’s basketball league in the UK.

A woman wearing headphones with a microphone comments
Women’s basketball fan Cazzy comments in the UK’s top Women’s domestic league.(Supplied: Caroline Bullock)

“We love the game in England. It’s not covered massively,” she said.

“And we love the players so much. We just want to push it, and get it out there so people can see what we see: how great it is.”

Part of what helped Cazzy decide to make the epic journey to Sydney was the community she knew was waiting for her there.

She’d already connected with the team at the Shooting the Breeze podcast, previously appearing on the show.

And she knew she’d be able to make new friends and meet online friends — such as Liz Mills, the first female basketball head Coach to lead a men’s team at a FIBA ​​continental Championship — at the pick-up game they’d organized.

Two women stand with arms around each other, smiling at the camera.
Cazzy (right) was excited to meet pioneering Australian basketball Coach Liz Mills (left) in Sydney.(Supplied: Caroline Bullock)

“I just think it’s super welcoming, and super accepting,” Cazzy said of the community.

“The fans are so supportive of the teams. Everyone’s happy to have a chat and talk.

“Everyone I’ve sat next to, we’ve just been able to speak like we’ve known each other forever.”

Content creators, Merchandise makers

Loz is a hoops fan and Blogger on a mission to visit all 30 NBA cities and see as much international basketball as possible.

He is a keen listener to the Shooting the Breeze podcast and went along to the pick-up game to connect with other fans like him.

Two people are on a basketball court, playing a social game.
Loz (left) and Cazzy (right) are avid basketball fans, and love playing the sport too.(Supplied: Pick Up People/Nick Lawrence)

“I found the podcast a while ago, and I’ve just been listening to it leading up to the World Cup,” he said.

“I really liked Jacinta’s [Govind] energy and I think I’ve seen myself in her and how she’s just like a true fan. And she’s just very interested in growing the game.”

Loz not only wanted to be part of the community the Shooting the Breeze team have helped to shape, but to contribute to it in a way that meant something to him.

“I made a zine as a way to build some excitement, or it’s more of a talking piece to allow me to go up to people.

“I prepared the zine for the pick-up game so I could, sort of, give a Souvenir to people who were there and, after, I would see certain people tweeting, so then I would try to reach out to them.

“I have used zines and, obviously, just my fandom in general to build connections with people, and it only appeals to certain types — people who are open to meeting a stranger, open to someone having a chat with them.

“Some people are there just to watch the game but, for me as a fan, that’s the festival vibe that I personally search for and that’s what I like about the community.”

Fandom into fashion

For hoops fan Lily, her fandom is about wearing her basketball-loving heart on her sleeve, literally.

.

