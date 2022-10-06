Groves teacher honored by Birmingham Bloomfield Cultural Arts Council

John Rutherford can look back in time and pinpoint the moment – ​​or at least the year – his future began to take shape: an arts exploration class required in seventh grade.

“I was bit, and that was it,” said Rutherford, 54, of his first theater experience all those years ago. I found something I was good at and something I enjoyed doing, so I just started doing it and haven’t stopped.”

Next Friday, Oct. 14, the Birmingham Groves High School teacher and director of Theater will receive the 2022 Birmingham Bloomfield Cultural Arts Award. Now in its 27th year, the annual accolade honors individuals selected by a jury of local arts enthusiasts for having had an extraordinary impact on the cultural life of the community.

He is the recipient of numerous awards, including the GUVVY Arts Educator Award, Alumni Awards at Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan Universities, Michigan Speech Coaches Teacher of the Year award, induction into the Michigan Educational Theater Association Hall of Fame and more, Rutherford said he loves the Storytelling aspect of theater, and he especially enjoys historical drama.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button