Grove City wraps up fourth straight OCC title

After securing its fourth consecutive OCC-Ohio Division title, the Grove City girls golf team is focusing on what has become an elusive goal.

Now preparing for the postseason, the Greyhounds hope to earn their first Division I state tournament berth as a team.

There’s an extra team Qualifier from district to state this season, but Grove City isn’t taking anything for granted.

“We can always get better,” junior Bella Saur said. “We’ve been pushing even harder as the season goes on, working more hours a day because we want to get to district. We have to keep on working hard if we want to get there. The big goal is to get to state and I know that we can do it.”

Grove City tuned up for the postseason by wrapping up the OCC-Ohio title in the fourth and final round of the league tournament Sept. 12 at Westchester. The Greyhounds finished first (345) ahead of runner-up Gahanna (355) to capture the title at 24-0, ahead of the second-place Lions (19-5).

“The girls are always happy for any win that they can get,” Coach Megan Littlejohn said. “They continue to do well and improve.”

Saur earned OCC-Ohio Golfer of the Year honors for the second consecutive season with a 75 average in league play.

“It’s nice knowing that my hard work is paying off,” she said. “I’m just glad I was able to push myself to get there.”

Rachael Jones (80.33) joined Saur as first-team all-league. Kaylyn Henson (88.67) and Mallory Masterson (89.67) were second-team all-league and Tristan Wilson (92) was third-team all-league.

“We’re never satisfied, but we did finish pretty strong,” Saur said. “I can never do this by myself. I need my teammates by my side with their support and knowing that they’re working hard and I’m working hard and it keeps me pushing throughout the year.”

Grove City begins the postseason with a Sectional tournament Oct. 4 or 5. The top three teams and top three individuals not on a Qualifying team from each Sectional advance to district Oct. 12 at New Albany Links.

The Greyhounds’ bid for state, which will be held Oct. 21 and 22 at Ohio State’s Gray Course, should be aided by the addition of a third team and third individual advancing from district.

Three teams and three individuals will qualify for state for the first time since 2005, when there was only one division. Central District teams will also benefit from a fourth Sectional being added to the postseason schedule.

“Adding a Sectional definitely helps and this is the first year that three teams can make it to the state tournament from district,” Littlejohn said. “It has been two. I’m very thankful that they finally recognized that the Central District should get another team out because our district is so competitive. It gives everybody a really good opportunity to be recognized. … If we could get to state as a team that would be absolutely incredible.”

Lizzie Saur, a 2021 graduate, qualified for state as an individual in 2019 and tied for seventh with a 145. Saur, who is Bella’s sister, is a sophomore golfer at Youngstown State.

“Lizzie is doing pretty well,” Bella Saur said. “I’m pretty proud of her. We’re always texting each other saying good job. Even though she’s far away at college, we’re still communicating with each other.”

