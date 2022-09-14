Grove City wraps up fourth straight OCC title

After securing its fourth consecutive OCC-Ohio Division title, the Grove City girls golf team is focusing on what has become an elusive goal.

Now preparing for the postseason, the Greyhounds hope to earn their first Division I state tournament berth as a team.

There’s an extra team Qualifier from district to state this season, but Grove City isn’t taking anything for granted.

“We can always get better,” junior Bella Saur said. “We’ve been pushing even harder as the season goes on, working more hours a day because we want to get to district. We have to keep on working hard if we want to get there. The big goal is to get to state and I know that we can do it.”

Grove City tuned up for the postseason by wrapping up the OCC-Ohio title in the fourth and final round of the league tournament Sept. 12 at Westchester. The Greyhounds finished first (345) ahead of runner-up Gahanna (355) to capture the title at 24-0, ahead of the second-place Lions (19-5).

