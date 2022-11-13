Grossman, Haldane edge Avon to reach state final

GOSHEN – The frustration was unavoidable, given the circumstances. One opportunity after another, squandered by Haldane.

“It was definitely the nerves,” boys soccer Coach Ahmed Dwidar said. “You could tell from the bus ride here, there was anxiety, and we were off by a little bit.”

For a team that had managed itself and its opponents so expertly throughout this brilliant run, the stage had finally become a factor and the Blue Devils faltered somewhat.

Because this certainly could’ve been a blowout. Haldane outplayed Section 5’s Avon every which way, dominating the action, and every witness would tell that tale except the scoreboard.

Not that it matters now.

Haldane's Clement Grossman (7) celebrates his goal with teammate Brandt Robbins (8) during the Class C boys soccer semifinal between Haldane and Avon at Goshen High School, Nov. 12, 2022.

Clem Grossman made it moot, scoring with 23:19 remaining as the Blue Devils secured a 1-0 win over a previously undefeated team, and advanced to the state Class C final for the first time.

The Hudson Valley teams have thrived in this tournament as Scarsdale, Beacon and Our Lady of Lourdes will also compete for state championships.

