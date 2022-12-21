Gross, Feeney Headline DLN Boys’ Golf All Area honorees – PA Prep Live

DLN All Area Boys Golf

First Team

NICK GROSS, Downingtown West – One of the top amateurs in all of golf, Gross was the Daily Local News Player of the Year in both 2020 and 2021. He missed a chunk of the high school season while playing in international events, including a thrilling quarterfinal run at the US Amateur. Gross’ average of 31 per round to lead the area, finished second in the Ches-Mont and third in the state. He led the Whippets to the district crown and has committed to play collegiately at Alabama.

SAM FEENEY, West Chester Rustin – A 15-year-old sophomore, Feeney had a breakout season in 2022. The highlight was medalist honors in the Ches-Mont Championship with a 70 – the only under-par round. Feeney went on to a runner-up finish in districts and a 10th place finish in the state. “Sam is the type of player where I don’t have to motivate,” said his Coach Joe Paris. “He is extremely tough on himself and is one of the Hardest working players out here.”

KYLE MAURO, Conestoga, Sr. – Team captain, MVP and first team All-Central League selection, Mauro won the league tournament. They placed 30th in the PIAA Championship, and his second round 71 was one of only five under-par scores that day. “His positive mindset and team-oriented approach made for a positive experience for all of our players,” said his Coach John Jones. “On the course, Kyle proved he is one of the best players in the state.”

NASIM NARINESINGH-SMITH, Kennett – A three-year standout for the Blue Demons, Narinesingh-Smith led Kennett with a 39 average during his junior season. They finished 12thth in the district and 19th in the state. “Kasim was consistently excellent in our matches, carrying us on so many occasions, including a 35 against Great Valley and 37s against Unionville and Rustin,” said Demons’ head Coach Kevin Murphy.

SEAN SUROWIEC, West Chester Henderson – The Warriors went 9-3 during the 2022 season, and Surowiec was the squad’s most accomplished player. The senior placed sixth in the Ches-Mont Championship with a 77 and earned first team all-league honors for Henderson, who contended for the league title for the first time in more than a decade.

DAVIS CONAWAY, Malvern Prep – One of the top young players in the state, Conaway is just a freshman but was the Friars’ MVP and a first team All-Inter Ac selection. Conaway was the league’s third-ranked player and won the Bert Linton Championship, and the Germantown and Episcopal invitationals. His scoring average of 37.7 was second in the Inter Ac and he finished third in the PAISSA Tournament with a 74.

BEN SAGGERS, Bishop Shanahan – A two-time team captain, Saggers averaged 37.3 for nine holes. “Ben is a player that I would want to have to make a putt to win in anything,” said his Coach Pete Luvenguth. “Not because he will make all of them but he relishes the challenge and can handle not making it, which is more important to me than anything else.”

GRIFFIN GAUGHAN, Kennett – A four-year starter who qualified for districts three times, Gaughan sported a scoring average of 40, and notched 11 sub-40 scores this fall. He placed eighth at the Ches-Mont Tournament and was named all-league. Gaughan also started a golf-related Charity and won the Kennett Booster Club Excellence Award Medal.

BRADY MANNING, Downingtown West – A stalwart for the district Champion Whippets, Manning’s scoring average was 37 with a season-low 33. He fired a 76 in the first round of districts, but missed qualifying for states by two strokes. Manning carded a 75 at the PIAA Team Championship to help West place third overall.

SECOND TEAM

BRYAN WRIGHT, Downingtown East, Sr.

THOMAS BASCHOFF, West Chester East, Jr.

ANDREW ZIEG, Kennett, Sr.

ANESTI KALDEREMTZIS, West Chester Rustin, Fr.

JOSH BAKER, West Chester Henderson, Jr.

CARSON HOLMES, Coatesville, Fr.

WILL APRAHAMIAN, Malvern Prep, Sr.

JAX PUSKAR, Unionville, So.

BRET BERGEY, Downingtown West, Jr.

SAM HOUCHEN, West Chester Henderson, So.

Honorable Mention

Kennett: Grant Urie.

Malvern Prep: Michael Henry, Marshall Kain.

West Chester Rustin: Cole Berry, Nick Linkchorst.

Avon Grove: Trevor Sikorski, Tyler Sikorski.

Downingtown East: Colin Drummond, Owen Wise.

Bishop Shanahan: Matt Dietl, Nicholas Zimmermann.

Unionville: Ryan Megill, Michael Keller.

Devon Prep: John Curran.

West Chester Henderson: Joey Lynn.

Great Valley: Owen Grimes.

Downingtown West: Avery O’Neil.

West Chester East: Jeremy Coccia.

Oxford: Scott Franjesh.

Coatesville: Dax Shallis.

Conestoga: Chris Sung, Sachin Blake.

Coach of the Year:

Robbie Coyne, Downingtown West — A former Whippet standout, Robbie Coyne led his high school alma mater to a hard-earned Ches-Mont National regular season title among a strong, deep field of pursuers. Downingtown West then went on to capture the District 1 title and ultimately a third place finish at states. Coyne had a star-studded lineup that included Brady Manning and Bret Bergey, but superstar Nick Gross was in and out of the lineup as he was playing Amateur events all over the country this fall. Coyne’s task was to Meld a team together despite Gross’s absences, and he did so impressively.