Gronk’s Field Goal Try For FanDuel Super Bowl Ad Worth $10M

Retired NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski has been known for the “Gronk smash” and the “Gronk spike,” but next it could be for the $10 million “Gronk kick.”

Here’s the deal, as FanDuel announced via press release Monday morning: Gronkowski, the four-time Super Bowl-winning tight end, will attempt a field goal during a live Super Bowl LVII commercial on Feb. 12. Any FanDuel customer who bets $5 or more on the Super Bowl with the online sportsbook will win a share of $10 million in free bets — but only if Gronk splits the uprights.

“Whether it’s a kickoff, a touchdown or an important play that will decide a season, FanDuel knows Moments matter. Our first-ever Super Bowl commercial will be more than just a television spot — it will create a moment that will bring fans together, and give them something to collectively cheer for,” Andrew Sneyd, FanDuel’s executive vice president of marketing, said in the release. “It’s an unprecedented field goal attempt on live TV, so anything can happen.”

The press release did not identify which yard line Gronkowski would be kicking from.

The “Kick of Destiny,” as FanDuel has labeled the stunt, got its own kickoff with a commercial featuring Gronk at his post-retirement gig — as an auto mechanic, because why not? — when his agent calls with the offer. Gronk doesn’t have a chance to say yes or no; it’s already a foregone conclusion. He realizes he’d “better call Vinatieri,” referring to help he will seek from kicker Adam Vinatieri, his one-time New England Patriots teammate.

“I spent my career catching the ball, but I always knew I could kick it, and now I’ll do it live in front of football fans everywhere during the Super Bowl,” Gronkowski said in the release. “With $10 million in free FanDuel bets on the line, I’m training every day to give fans something to root for and to watch the ‘Kick of Destiny’ live on national television.”

According to the release, Gronkowski joined the FanDuel team as an exclusive brand partner in December. He’ll also be appearing regularly on FanDuel TV with Kay Adams, host of Up & Adams.

