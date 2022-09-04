Gronk’s Agent Shares Gut Feeling: NFL World Reacts

Rob Gronkowski at the Super Bowl.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski Retired for the second time this summer. Following his announcement in June, longtime agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the tight end made another comeback.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button