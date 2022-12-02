Grizzlies Week 13 Review | All basketball all week | Opinion

Disclaimer: As a Franklin College student and member of the cross country team, I am obviously biased. If that’s a problem, go read a different Weekly Roundup of FC Athletic events.

Dear those who Accidentally Clicked a pop-up ad and are now reading this,

After taking a week off, I’m ready to get back to this writing thing. And on the week of #GRIZTuesday, there was very little action—only three basketball games.

Let’s begin with the Women’s hoop squad.

Women’s basketball loses to No. 3 team in nation, 92-46

Franklin’s fourth game and first conference Matchup was against Transylvania (5-0, 1-0)—a team that made it to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division III Tournament last year and is currently ranked Well. 3 in the nation. (The rankings are through Nov. 27, prior to this game.)

Despite having a 1-2 record entering the game, the Grizzlies had won every first quarter of the previous three games. Against the Pioneers, however, they found themselves in a 27-4 hole to start the second quarter.

Aided by two players scoring 20-plus points, Transy led the whole way through. Franklin’s top scorer was freshman Lauryn Bates with nine points. Junior CiCi Bailey was second with seven points and also led the team with five rebounds.

(According to the research department—which happens to be me—the last player to score 20 points for Franklin was Destinee Cross on Jan. 20 earlier this year.)

This was the second game in a row in which the Grizzlies made only a third of their shots and failed to break 20% from behind the arc.

Opponent FG FG % 3 PT 3 PT % Albion 20-58 34.5% 1-12 8.3% Transy 19-56 33.9% 2-11 18.2%

Next, Franklin will travel to Defiance College Saturday to take on the Yellow Jackets (1-3, 0-1). The two teams, currently holding the same record, played each other twice last season, with Franklin taking the first game but losing the second.

Men’s basketball

The Grizzlies (3-3) split their games this week, losing 71-68 to Dominican University (4-2, 0-1) but defeated Center (2-4), 74-52.

Franklin’s first game was a close affair but one he should have won. The team overtook Dominican with 15:00 left in the game and were either winning or tied with the Stars until Dominican’s Robert Taylor scored on a layup with seven seconds remaining. Taylor was fouled by junior Logan Hudgins and tacked on another point to take a 3-point lead. Sophomore Cody Samples took a shot with three seconds remaining, but it bounced off the rim.

Senior Carter Crowe and freshman Nathaniel Hoffman both scored 16 points for the Grizzlies, Crowe adding five assists and Hoffman securing six rebounds. As a team, Franklin made 45.5% of its total shots and 18.2% of its three-pointers—as compared to the Stars’ 50.9% and 44.4%.

The Grizzlies tripled the Stars in points off turnovers and second chance points and scored 22 more points than their opponent in the paint.

Franklin enjoyed a more relaxed game Tuesday. The Colonels kept it (somewhat) interesting for a while but less than six minutes in, Jalen Love knocked down a three-pointer to kickstart an 8-0 run for the Grizzlies. From there, Center got within three points only once for the rest of the half—and game—and by the time Halftime rolled around, Franklin was up 11 points.

During the second period, Franklin built a 20-point lead and spent most of the last 14 minutes up that much or more.

The ball was spread around more than a juicy tidbit of Gossip at a weekend brunch, as Crowe once again led the team with 13 points but three other Grizzlies also had ten points or more.

Franklin scored six more points against Center than against Dominica but took one less shot. That may not seem logical but when you shoot 16-for-42 from the three-point arc like the Grizzlies did against Center instead of 4-for-22 like they did against Dominica, scoring more points is inevitable.

A few more games like this, and the Colonels will face a potential demotion to the Lieutenant Colonels.

Up next on the Docket for the Grizzlies is a date with Defiance—not to be confused with a date with destiny. Franklin will face the 2-3 outfit for its first HCAC game and Defiance’s second.

According to the ole transitive property, since Wilmington beat Defiance and Franklin beat Wilmington, Franklin is going to beat Defiance as well.

The end part

That does it. If you thought this wasn’t one of my best, I’d be inclined to agree with you. But that’s just because of the time off. Hopefully.

See you next week.