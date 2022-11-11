Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 11 predictions from proven computer models

Memphis point guard Ja Morant has scored 84 total points over his last three games, and leads the Grizzlies (8-4) at home on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves (5-7). Minnesota center Rudy Gobert (health and safety protocols) returned from a two-game absence to finish with 25 points and 11 rebounds against Phoenix on Wednesday, but the Timberwolves have still lost five of their last six games. The Timberwolves are just 1-2 on the road this season, and try to get things back on track against one of the west’s top teams to start a four-game road trip.

Tip-off from the FedEx Forum is set for 9:30 pm ET, where Memphis is 4-1 this season. Memphis is favored by four points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 234.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves spread: Grizzlies -4

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves over/under: 234 points

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves money line: Memphis -178, Minnesota +150

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies needed to take things to overtime, but were able to notch their eighth win of the season on Wednesday against San Antonio, 124-122. Memphis can attribute much of its success to shooting guard Desmond Bane, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 32 points, six assists and six rebounds. Morant also had another big game, recording 32 points and five assists along with five boards.

The Grizzlies have been one of the top rebounding sides in the NBA, and rank second on the offensive glass with 13.3 per game and third in total rebounds with 47.5 per contest. Center Steven Adams leads the team in both categories, averaging 5.2 offensive boards and 11.7 total rebounds each outing. Memphis’ offense has also been humming all year, and the Grizzlies put up 116.8 points per game, which is the fifth-highest mark in the league.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns final on Wednesday wasn’t particularly close, and ended in defeat for Minnesota, 129-117. The Timberwolves were down 104-82 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the defeat, small forward Jaden McDaniels had a nice showing, finishing with 24 points and eight rebounds.

Although Minnesota finds itself under .500 for the season, it has made things difficult on their opponents and have held them to shooting just 44.5% from the field, which is the fifth-lowest rate in the league. Minnesota has also done a good job of finding open shots, and opponents only average 3.9 blocks per game against them. Where the Timberwolves have gotten into trouble is ball security, as they average 16.5 turnovers — 8.7 of which are steals.

